Microsoft strikes 10-year deal with Nintendo
LONDON — Microsoft has agreed to make the hit video game Call of Duty available on Nintendo for 10 years should its $69 billion purchase of game maker Activision Blizzard go through. The announcement Wednesday is an apparent attempt to fend off objections from rival Sony.
The blockbuster merger is facing close scrutiny from global regulators. Microsoft, maker of the Xbox game console, faces resistance from Sony, which makes the competing PlayStation console. Sony has raised concerns with antitrust watchdogs about losing access to what it describes as a “must-have” game title. Microsoft President Brad Smith tweeted his thanks to Nintendo, which makes the Switch game console. He said the same deal was also available for Sony.
U.S., Britain reach exports deal on liquefied natural gas
WASHINGTON — The United States will increase exports of liquefied natural gas to Britain under a new agreement calling for the two countries to work together to boost energy security and drive down prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the agreement Wednesday as part of a larger effort to reduce global dependence on Russian energy exports, stabilize Western energy markets and step up collaboration on energy efficiency, nuclear power and renewables. The U.K.-U.S. Energy Security and Affordability Partnership will be steered by a new group led by senior British and White House officials.
Under the deal, the U.S. pledged to export at least 9 billion to 10 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, over the next year via U.K. terminals — more than double the amount exported in 2021. U.S. gas exports to Europe have sharply increased following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. The new commitment “will be good for both U.K. and European partners as we look to replenish gas storage next year,’’ the White House and prime minister’s office said in a statement.
Biden signs law curbing confidentiality agreements
President Joe Biden has signed legislation curbing the use of confidentiality agreements that block victims of sexual harassment from speaking publicly about misconduct in the workplace.
The bipartisan Speak Out Act bars the use of nondisclosure agreements that employees or contractors are required to sign, often as a condition of employment. The new law is among workplace changes pushed in the wake of the #MeToo movement. The law applies to any nondisclosure agreements signed before a dispute has occurred.
The law would make existing nondisclosure agreements unenforceable. It wouldn’t apply to agreements signed after a dispute or regarding any other allegations, such as racial discrimination.
Southwest Airlines to pay quarterly dividend
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines said Wednesday that it is bringing back dividends for shareholders, which it suspended when the pandemic devastated the airline business in early 2020. Dallas-based Southwest said in a regulatory filing that it will pay a quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share on Jan. 31.
The move comes as air travel rebounds and U.S. airlines return to profitability due to full planes and sharply higher fares than a year ago.
Southwest has posted the highest net income among U.S. airlines in the first nine months of this year, reporting a $759 million profit in that span.
The airline said the decision to restore the dividend reflected a strong return in demand for travel and the company’s financial results since March. Executives said the trend of strong bookings is likely to spill into 2023 despite consumers facing high inflation and uncertainty about the economy.
Tesla launches sales in Thailand
BANGKOK — Tesla has launched sales in Thailand, offering its popular Model 3 and Model Y at prices aimed at competing with rivals like China’s BYD. The company staged a glitzy showcase of its plans Wednesday at Bangkok’s Siam Paragon mall. Online purchases have begun, with plans to deliver vehicles to buyers in the first quarter of next year.
Southeast Asia’s market of more than 600 million consumers is increasingly a focus for automakers looking to expand sales, especially of electric vehicles. Still, Thailand remains mainly a land of gasoline, diesel and LPG-fueled vehicles, even as a nationwide network of charging stations expands.
Juul settles thousands of lawsuits over e-cigarettes
Embattled vaping company Juul Labs has reached settlements covering thousands of lawsuits over its e-cigarettes, which in recent years became a scourge in schools and communities nationwide. Financial terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but Juul said that it has secured an equity investment to fund it.
The e-cigarette maker faced more than 8,000 lawsuits suits brought by individuals and families of Juul users, school districts, city governments and Native American tribes. This week’s settlement resolves most of those cases, which had been consolidated in a California federal court pending several bellwether trials.
“These settlements represent a major step toward strengthening Juul Labs’ operations and securing the company’s path forward,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement.
