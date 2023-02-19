Origin Design announced that Jackson Doyle joined the company as a field services technician/engineering designer.
Apple River State Bank announced appointing Mandy Johnson as branch manager of the new Darlington, Wis., office and Crystal Erdenberger as assistant branch manager of the Scales Mound, Ill., office.
McGraw Hill announced promoting:
Christina Welter to customer success specialist.
Missy Stoll to account manager.
Jay Oberbroeckling to director of customer success and sales platform operations.
Casey Slaght to district sales manager.
Katie Reuter to product developer.
Southwest Health of Platteville, Wis., added two surgeons at its Orthopedic Institute:
Dayton Opel as a hand specialist orthopedic surgeon.
James Prosser as a sports medicine orthopedic surgeon.
Principal Financial in Dyersville, Iowa, announced that Brent Hinerichsen qualified for Top of the Table, an internationally recognized mark of excellence reserved for the most successful in the financial services industry.
Steeple Square elected to its executive board:
Judy Wolf as president.
Terry Friedman as vice president.
Bret Tuley as secretary.
Janet Quick as treasurer.
John Schmidt as past president.
John Gronen, Nicole Gantz, Nancy Kann, John Dunkel, Brendan Quann and Rick Runde as committee chairs.
The nonprofit also elected new board members:
Pat McCullough, president of McCullough Creative Inc.
Krista Weitz, program developer for Northeast Iowa Community College.
Steeple Square also recognized:
Dick Gregory and John Schmidt with the Sister Helen Huewe Service Awards.
Mary Ann Conzett and Ron Wolf with the Volunteers of the Year Awards.
Northeast Iowa Community College was recognized as a 2023 Best Place for Working Parents. The award recognizes businesses based on positive evaluations of their family-friendly policies.
