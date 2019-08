News in your town

Charlotte's rises again: After fire, downtown coffee house ready for new chapter

In light of huge losses, leaders of Dubuque-based furniture manufacturer put positive spin on company's future

Sportsbook in Q Casino to open today, Diamond Jo to follow next week

Dubuque-based furniture manufacturer reports nearly $20 million loss in 4th quarter

In light of huge losses, leaders of Dubuque-based furniture manufacturer put positive spin on company's future

Volvo's Polestar opens China factory to export to Europe, U.S.

U.S. home prices rise a modest 2.1% in June

Elizabeth zipline business unveils new challenge course

Biz Buzz: Dyersville dog grooming business expands, bar opens in Wisconsin town and plumbing business grows in Galena

Dubuque-based furniture manufacturer reports nearly $20 million loss in 4th quarter

Business news in brief

Your money: Now, a new way to estimate next year’s tax refund

CEO pay in last four decades grew 940.3% while average worker up 11.9%

Solo business owners struggle for profits, report says

Bias at Facebook? Audit lists conservatives’ complaints

Is online shoe-buying bad for kids’ feet? And is that metal measuring device strictly necessary?

Guest worker visas are being denied at record rates