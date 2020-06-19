Canada to introduce virus tracing app
TORONTO — Canada is introducing a contact tracing smartphone app that will notify Canadians of exposure to the new coronavirus.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday the app will be voluntary and that if someone tests positive, other users who have the app and have been in proximity will then be alerted they’ve been exposed to someone who has tested positive. Trudeau said privacy will be respected.
“At no time will personal information be collected or shared, and no location services will be used,” Trudeau said.
Governments around the world have been turning to smartphone technology to help battle fresh virus flare-ups as they ease lockdown restrictions. But technical problems and privacy concerns have dogged the development of virus tracing apps.
Health authorities in Britain announced Thursday they are scrapping plans to launch their own coronavirus contact tracing smartphone app because of technical problems and will now work on building one using technology supplied by Apple and Google.
Other European nations such as Switzerland, Germany and Italy, are using a “decentralized” approach based on the Apple-Google smartphone interface, which experts say is better for privacy because it keeps data on phones.
“We drew lessons from what other people did around the world,” Trudeau said. “This type of simple and anonymous application, that is entirely voluntary, will be extremely powerful in terms of helping us to reopen the economy safely.”
Ontario will soon begin testing the app which is being developed with the help of Canadian technology companies Shopify and BlackBerry. He said Apple and Google recently put out major upgrades to their operating systems and that the app will be available in July.
“It will be up to individual Canadians to decide whether to download the app or not but the app will be most effective when as many people as possible have it,” Trudeau said.
He said there are 30 million smartphones in Canada that can take the app, and he hopes over 50 percent download it.
“Any amount of people that download it will be useful for that person and for society. But it’s certain that if we can talk about 50% uptake, for example, or more, then it becomes extraordinarily useful,” he said.
The prime minister said the app will encourage people to reach out to their local public health authorities.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Canada passed the 100,000 mark on Thursday. There have been more than 8,200 deaths.

Hertz scraps planned $500M stock sale
Hertz has scrapped a plan to sell $500 million worth of stock, a move coming a day after the car rental company in the throes of bankruptcy reorganization disclosed that federal regulators were reviewing the proposed offering.
In a regulatory filing Thursday, Hertz said that its board of directors determined that ditching the stock offering was in the best interests of the company.
Hertz Global Holdings Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection last month after the coronavirus pandemic crushed global travel and with it, the heavily indebted 102-year-old company’s business.
Selling stock would have been an unusual move for a company in Hertz’s position, because its likely the shares would be rendered worthless. Despite this, the Estero, Florida-based company said Monday it had received approval from the bankruptcy court to proceed with the stock sale.
Trading in Hertz shares were halted for several hours for the second day in a row Thursday and resumed following the disclosure. They ended down 10% at $1.80.
Hertz’s stock had been surging, climbing 80% this month, but remains down more than 88% this year.