Cascade Livestock Auction, LLC
Top steers and heifers — $112.00 to $119.50
Holstein steers — $77.00 to $82.25
Slaughter cows — $69.50
Slaughter bulls — $84.00
Gavilon
Corn — May 3.11
Beans — May 8.29
close X
Checking status...
Welcome back ??? logout
Cascade Livestock Auction, LLC
Top steers and heifers — $112.00 to $119.50
Holstein steers — $77.00 to $82.25
Slaughter cows — $69.50
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
Slaughter bulls — $84.00
Gavilon
Corn — May 3.11
Beans — May 8.29
Most
Recent
Most
Read
News in
your town