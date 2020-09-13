MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center recently received two awards in recognition of its heart and stroke care.
The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline Gold Plus Receiving Quality Achievement Award was given to MercyOne for meeting criteria and standards of performance through emergency procedures to re-establish blood flow to blocked arteries in heart attack patients coming into the hospital directly or by transfer from another facility.
MercyOne Dubuque also was awarded the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. It earned the award by meeting quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients.