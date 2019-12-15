News in your town

Local antique store owners: Holidays perfect chance to give new life to old gifts

Small business hiring slow, likely to remain so, reports say

‘It’s life-changing’: Real estate firm awards employees a total of $10 million in bonuses

Susan Tompor: Hot deals on Facebook may look real — but order never arrives: How to spot a fake

Smaller stocks gain on bigger players as 2019 closes

Guebert: Welcome to the fight; now get in line

More than 6.8 million homeowners can cut their mortgage payments with refinancing