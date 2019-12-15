The Credit Union Executives Society, a national credit union education and development organization, has inducted Dupaco Community Credit Union President/CEO Joe Hearn into its Hall of Fame.
The CUES Hall of Fame recognizes a lifetime of achievement and dedication to the credit union movement. These leaders were chosen by the CUES board of directors for their contributions to their profession and the industry; involvement in community service; and education and history of self-improvement.
Hearn joined Dupaco in 1986 as director of marketing, and later was promoted to executive vice president. He was named chief operating officer in 2008. Hearn was named Dupaco president/CEO in 2012. In addition to his local, state, and national volunteer service, Hearn serves on the CUES board of directors, and is a past chairman.
IIW, a professional architecture, engineering, and land surveying firm, became 100% employee-owned effective Nov. 1. An ESOP is a qualified retirement plan offered in addition to IIW’s 401(k). It gives employees ownership in the company without any personal monetary investment. All of IIW’s employees will benefit from the continued success of the company.