Canada bans TikTok from government mobile devices
TORONTO — Canada announced Monday it is banning TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices, reflecting widening worries from Western officials over the Chinese-owned video sharing app.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it might be a first step to further action.
“I suspect that as government takes the significant step of telling all federal employees that they can no longer use TikTok on their work phones, many Canadians from business to private individuals will reflect on the security of their own data and perhaps make choices,” Trudeau said.
The app will be removed from Canadian government issued phones today.
Experts: Recession expected to start later than predictedWASHINGTON — A majority of the nation’s business economists expect a U.S. recession to begin later this year than they had previously forecast, after a series of reports have pointed to a surprisingly resilient economy despite steadily higher interest rates.
Fifty-eight percent of 48 economists who responded to a survey by the National Association for Business Economics envision a recession sometime this year, the same proportion who said so in the NABE’s survey in December. But only a quarter think a recession will have begun by the end of March, only half the proportion who had thought so in December.
A third of the economists who responded to the survey now expect a recession to begin in the April-June quarter. One-fifth think it will start in the July-September quarter.
TOKYO — Nissan is speeding up its shift toward electric vehicles, especially in Europe where emissions regulations are most stringent, the company said Monday.
Nissan Motor Co. said in a statement that it will make practically all its offerings in Europe electric or series-hybrids by fiscal 2026, at 98%. That’s up from the previous target of 75%. In Japan, the company aims to make 58% of its model offerings, up from an earlier target of 55%.
Nissan’s sales target in EVs and series hybrids remains unchanged for the U.S., at more than 40%. In China, the target was cut to 35% from 40%. That includes only pure EVs, not hybrids.
NEW YORK — Stocks steadied themselves Monday following Wall Street’s worst week since early December.
The S&P 500 rose 12.20 points, or 0.3% to 3,982.24 for just its second gain in the last seven days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 72.17, or 0.2%, to 32,889.09, while the Nasdaq composite climbed 72.04, or 0.6%, to 11,466.98.
The 10-year Treasury yield dipped to 3.92% from 3.95% late Friday. That yield helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans. The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, slipped to 4.79% from 4.81%. It’s near its highest level since 2007.
