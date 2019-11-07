Grounded Boeing jet hits another pothole
DALLAS — Regulators are asking Boeing to revise documentation of its proposed fixes to software on the 737 Max jet, and the company said Wednesday that it is too early to know whether the request will further delay the return of the grounded plane.
Boeing says it is in the final stages of making fixes to the Max, which has been grounded eight months after two crashes that killed 346 people.
The CEO of American Airlines, a major Boeing customer, said he is growing more confident that the Max will soon be approved to fly again.
U.S.: Saudis recruited Twitter workers
SAN FRANCISCO — The Saudi government recruited two Twitter employees to get personal account information of their critics, prosecutors said Wednesday.
A complaint unsealed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco detailed a coordinated effort by Saudi government officials to recruit employees at the social media giant to look up the private data of thousands of Twitter accounts.
The accounts included those of a popular journalist with more than 1 million followers and other prominent government critics.
UAW head says he will clean up corruption
DETROIT — The acting president of the United Auto Workers said Wednesday that a corruption scandal plaguing the union will get worse before it gets better, but he’s confident he can fix the mess and turn over a clean house to the next leader.
Rory Gamble, a union vice president who successfully negotiated a tentative contract with Ford, took over as acting president Saturday when President Gary Jones took a paid leave of absence.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Gamble pledged to put financial controls in place to stop the bribery and embezzlement uncovered in a widening federal investigation.
Airbnb to verify all 7 million properties
Airbnb says it will spend the next year verifying that all 7 million of its listings are accurate and that the homes and rooms being offered for short-term stays meet basic quality standards.
It’s one of several moves the San Francisco-based company is making to improve user trust and make it easier for guests, hosts and others to report problems and obtain refunds when things go awry.
The changes come after a rough week for Airbnb. Last Thursday, a shooting at an unauthorized Halloween party in an Airbnb rental in Orinda, Calif., left five people dead.
A Vice story, meanwhile, revealed a scam by Airbnb hosts who put guests up at inferior properties after claiming the ones they initially booked weren’t available.
Walmart, Tesla settle solar panels lawsuit
NEW YORK — Walmart and Tesla have settled a lawsuit filed by the retail giant alleging that Tesla installed rooftop solar panels that caught fire.
Lawyers for both sides filed documents in New York Supreme Court discontinuing the legal action. The companies say in a joint statement that both sides have resolved issues raised by Walmart in the case.
Keystone pipeline to remain closed
BISMARCK, N.D. — Federal regulators have ordered the Keystone pipeline to remain shut down until its Canadian owner takes corrective action aimed at determining the cause of a breach that leaked an estimated 383,000 gallons of oil in northeastern North Dakota.
The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration issued the order Tuesday to Calgary, Alberta-based TC Energy. The action comes one week after the pipeline leak was discovered and affected about 22,500 square feet of land near Edinburg, in Walsh County.
U.S. productivity falls
WASHINGTON — American workers were less efficient in the July-September quarter, pushing down productivity for the first time since late 2015.
With economic growth slowing, in part because the stimulus from Trump administration tax cuts is fading, many economists worry that worker productivity will follow suit. Most economists also believe that the Trump administration’s trade war with China has discouraged businesses from investing more in productivity-enhancing tools such as computers and machinery, offsetting the benefits from the 2017 corporate tax cut.
The Labor Department said Wednesday that productivity, a measure of economic output for each hour worked, fell 0.3% in the third quarter. The drop comes after two quarters of healthy gains.
‘Cybertruck’ to debut
Tesla fans who have been waiting for the electric car company to unveil its long-promised pickup truck are now able to circle a debut date on their calendars: Nov. 21.
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted out that date Wednesday morning for when the company plans to show off what he has called on many occasions the “cybertruck.”
Last month, Musk stoked enthusiasm for the so-called “cybertruck” when he tweeted that it was “closer to an armored personnel carrier of the future” than any other vehicle on the road.