Europe drought: German industry at risk as Rhine falls
BERLIN — Germany’s main industry lobby group warned Tuesday that factories might have to throttle production or halt it completely because plunging water levels on the Rhine River are making it harder to transport cargo.
The Rhine’s level at Emmerich, near the Dutch border, dropped by a further 1.6 inches in 24 hours, hitting zero on the depth gauge.
Authorities say the shipping lane itself still has a depth of almost six feet, six inches, but the record low measurement Tuesday morning highlights the extreme lack of water caused by months of drought affecting much of Europe.
“The ongoing drought and the low water levels threaten the supply security of industry,” said Holger Loesch, deputy head of the BDI business lobby group.
“It’s only a question of time before facilities in the chemical and steel industry have to be switched off, petroleum and construction materials won’t reach their destination, and high-capacity and heavy-goods transports can’t be carried out anymore,” he said, adding that this could lead to supply bottlenecks and short-time work might result.
High temps, drought in China affect drinking water, crops
BEIJING — Unusually high temperatures and a prolonged drought are affecting large swaths of China, reducing crop yields and drinking water supplies.
The lack of rain has been especially marked in the southwestern megacity of Chongqing.
State media on Tuesday reported fire trucks were delivering water to outlying villages for drinking and irrigating crops.
The Chongqing drought has affected more than 600,000 people and 90,690 acres of crops, the Xinhua News Agency reported.
Neighboring Hubei province has also been badly hit, with some areas reporting the growing season a complete failure, Xinhua said.
GM recalling 484,000 large SUVs
DETROIT — General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.
The recall covers Chevrolet Suburbans and Tahoes, Cadillac Escalades and GMC Yukons from the 2021 and 2022 model years.
The automaker says in documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators that rivets that hold the buckle to the mounting bracket on the left- and right side third-row seats may have been formed improperly. The belts may not properly restrain a passenger in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.
Dealers will inspect the rivet heads and replace buckle assemblies if needed. Owners will be notified starting Sept. 26.
Home Depot posts record profit
Home Depot is seeing sustained demand for goods related to home improvement projects despite soaring prices and mortgage rates for homes.
Despite record profit and revenue, the Atlanta home improvement chain maintained its guidance for the year.
Revenue for the three months ended July 31 rose 6.5% to $43.79 billion, which topped projections of $43.35 billion on Wall Street, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
Sales at stores open at least a year, a key indicator of a retailer’s health, climbed 5.8%, and 5.4% in the U.S.
While the number of customer transactions fell 3%, the amount shoppers spent per transaction rose 9.1%.
Walmart tops Q2 expectations
NEW YORK — Walmart reported better-than-expected second quarter results as more Americans looked to cut costs on groceries at the nation’s largest retailer in the face of surging inflation.
Those rising prices, however, meant that customers were cutting back on non-necessary purchases.
Walmart Inc. earned $5.15 billion, or $1.88 per share, or $1.77 excluding one-time costs and charges. That easily beat the $1.62 per share that Wall Street was looking for, according to FactSet.
Sales rose 8.4% to $152.86 billion, topping industry analyst projections.
Sales at stores open at least a year rose 6.5% as more shoppers turned to Walmart for groceries. That followed a 3% increase in the first quarter.
Online sale rose 12%, following a 1% increase in the previous quarter.
