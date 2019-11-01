Long-term mortgage rates rise slightly
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose this week for the third straight week, while remaining historically low and far below their levels of a year ago.
Mortgage giant Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.78% from 3.75% last week. By contrast, the key average rate stood at 4.83% a year ago.
The average rate on a 15-year mortgage ticked up to 3.19% from 3.18% last week.
Bankruptcy judge OKs sale of Barneys assets
NEW YORK — Barneys New York, the iconic luxury chain, said a bankruptcy judge has approved the sale of its assets to fashion licensing company Authentic Brands Group.
The New York-based retailer said Thursday there’s still a chance that rival bidders could come forward before the sale closes today.
Under the deal with Authentic Brands, Barneys New York will likely close most of its seven stores. Authentic Brands plans to license the Barneys name to Saks Fifth Avenue.
Keystone pipeline leaks 383,000 gallons
BISMARCK, N.D. — TC Energy’s Keystone pipeline leaked an estimated 383,000 gallons of oil in northeastern North Dakota, state regulators said Thursday.
Crews on Tuesday shut down the pipeline that carries tar sands oil from Canada through seven states after the leak was discovered, said Karl Rockeman, North Dakota’s water quality division director. It remained closed Thursday.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company formerly known as TransCanada said in a statement the leak affected about 22,500 square feet of land near Edinburg, in Walsh County.
The company and regulators said the cause was being investigated.
Kraft Heinz: 3rd quarter net income $899 million
PITTSBURGH — Kraft Heinz Co. on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $899 million.
The company said it had net income of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 69 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.
The maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese posted revenue of $6.08 billion in the period,.Kraft shares have decreased 34% since the beginning of the year.