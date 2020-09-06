Clarke University announced hiring Charles Cotton III as vice president for enrollment management.
•
Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque announced hiring Cynthia Wehrenberg as youth impact coordinator, overseeing work focused on children and families, including the Every Child Reads initiative.
•
Heartland Financial announced hiring Kassandra Powell as a deposit operations legal specialist.
•
Eide Bailly announced the promotions of Kyle Schroeder to senior associate and Nicole Ressler to office administrator.