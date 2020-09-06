Clarke University announced hiring Charles Cotton III as vice president for enrollment management.

Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque announced hiring Cynthia Wehrenberg as youth impact coordinator, overseeing work focused on children and families, including the Every Child Reads initiative.

Heartland Financial announced hiring Kassandra Powell as a deposit operations legal specialist.

Eide Bailly announced the promotions of Kyle Schroeder to senior associate and Nicole Ressler to office administrator.

