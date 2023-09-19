Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque and Bellevue, Iowa.
A new barbershop has opened on Dubuque’s Main Street.
Wright Cuts opened last week at 942 Main St., next to Yen Ching Restaurant. The one-stylist shop is owned and operated by Nancy Wright, of Dubuque, who has a combined 37 years in the industry.
“I knew I wanted to be a stylist from the time I was 5 years old,” Wright said. “My family was over at my grandma’s, and one of my cousins had this long, beautiful brunette hair. I asked her if I could brush it, and … I sat there for probably 30 minutes using that hairbrush.”
Wright owned a salon in Reedsburg, Wis., for 20 years before moving to Dubuque to be closer to family. She spent the past eight years working at another Dubuque barbershop before deciding this year to open another business of her own.
The focus at Wright Cuts is on providing affordable cuts in a casual, cool environment, Wright said. The barbershop offers a variety of haircut and shaving services for men and boys of all ages.
“I like being my own boss,” she said, sitting in the shop’s styling chair. “No one can tell you what to do but the clients.”
Wright discovered her Main Street location while walking around downtown with a friend after the recent DubuqueFest art show and noticing the myriad empty storefronts.
She selected the storefront in the 900 block for its high visibility and walk-in potential, she said, and she already has had several customers come in off the street after noticing signs for the new shop.
“I like the atmosphere here (on Main Street),” she said. “There’s so many small businesses around here, and there’s a real variety of places, too.”
Wright Cuts is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 563-587-8995, but walk-ins also are accepted.
Realty office opens in Cable Car Square neighborhood
A new realty office focused on “luxury at every level” has opened in Dubuque’s historic Cable Car Square neighborhood.
Madison, Wis.-based @properties-elleven Christie’s International Real Estate recently opened a new office at 467 Bluff St. in collaboration with the Dubuque-based Lovell Group.
The new office now is open, but an official ribbon cutting with Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Sept. 28.
“This is a really unique opportunity for Dubuque,” said the office’s operating broker, Holly Lovell. “We’re lucky to have some really great brokerages in the area, but by collaborating with Christie’s, I think the type of service we can provide at all levels is pretty unique.”
The Bluff Street office marks @properties’ first expansion into Iowa. Seven real estate agents work at the Dubuque office to help coordinate the sale of residential, commercial and investment properties in and around Dubuque.
The office aims to provide “white glove service from start to finish,” Lovell said, regardless of a client’s price range. Aligning with @properties offers the Dubuque office access to a worldwide referral network and amplified visibility for luxury properties, among other benefits, she said.
Lovell said the downtown location also has increased area residents’ access to their local real estate agents, adding that several people already have stopped in off the street to ask questions about the local market.
“Our space really is set up to be collaborative between all our agents. We don’t have a bunch of cubicles or closed doors,” she said. “... And we want the community to be able to pop in, too, and have an inviting space to ask their questions.”
The @properties Dubuque office can be contacted at 563-581-3113 or by stopping in the Bluff Street storefront. The office is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday or by appointment.
Bellevue nutrition spot changes names, owners
An area couple has taken ownership of a healthy hangout spot in Bellevue, Iowa.
Ayla Meyer, of East Dubuque, Ill., recently reopened and rebranded The Vue at 210 S. Riverview St. in Bellevue, next to Ashley’s Dance Studio. The shop previously operated as Riverview Energy under a different owner.
The menu includes a mix of lit teas, protein shakes and other healthy drink options for customers looking for a sweet treat without the excess sugar, Meyer said.
“Our most popular drink is probably our lit tea,” she said. “It tastes a lot like Kool-Aid, but there’s no sugar in it. So you can get some caffeine and get through the day without the (sugar) crash.”
Meyer owns three other nutrition stores with the same menu, including Eastside Energy in East Dubuque, Raptor Nutrition in Asbury, Iowa, and Peace Nutrition in Dubuque. When Riverview Energy was put up for sale, the opportunity to expand was too much to resist, she said.
The previous owner served a similar menu and took good care of the building, she said, so there wasn’t much infrastructure work needed to prepare the store for its late summer reopening.
“It was mostly just us needing to clean things up a bit,” said Mike Meyer, Ayla’s husband, who assists with the businesses on occasion. “It’s a very cool location. When you go, you can overlook the river and take a nice break.”
Since The Vue opened, Ayla Meyer said, she has enjoyed getting to know the Bellevue community and the surrounding business owners.
Earlier this month, the store offered specials during Bellevue’s annual “Fishtival,” and Meyer also plans to set up a booth at the Bellevue High School homecoming tailgate.
“I want the space to be there for the community to hang out,” she said. “They can use it for homework or to just hang out with friends. We’re there as a space for them to feel comfortable and safe.”
The Vue is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Monday. The store can be contacted online on its Facebook and Instagram pages or by calling 563-307-1062.