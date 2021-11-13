TOKYO — Embattled Japanese technology conglomerate Toshiba said Friday it is restructuring to improve its competitiveness, spinning off its energy infrastructure and computer devices businesses.
The energy infrastructure spinoff will include Tokyo-based Toshiba Corp.’s nuclear power operations, including the decommissioning efforts at the nuclear plant in Fukushima that suffered meltdowns after an earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. The energy business will also include the company’s sustainable energy and battery businesses. Its annual sales total about 2 trillion yen ($18 billion).
The other spinoff and stand-alone company encompasses Toshiba’s computer devices and storage operations, with annual sales of 870 billion yen ($7.6 billion).
Toshiba will remain a third independent company, holding what’s left, such as its flash memory company Kioxia Holdings Corp. and Toshiba Tec Corp., which makes office equipment.
New York Amazon workers withdraw union plan
NEW YORK — The National Labor Relations Board has confirmed that a group of Amazon workers in Staten Island, New York, has withdrawn its petition to hold a vote to unionize.
The move comes less than two weeks before the labor board was expected to hold a hearing to determine whether there was sufficient interest to form a union at the Amazon distribution center.
NLRB spokesperson Kayla Blado declined to elaborate the reason for the pullback. But she noted workers can refile a petition.