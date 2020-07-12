Cottingham & Butler announced hiring:
David Wedewer, sales executive.
Andrew Warren, sales executive.
Parker Drees, sales executive.
Mimi Ottavi, digital content coordinator.
Joseph Robertson, director of business analytics.
Medical Associates announced the arrival of Dr. Christopher Little to its Hospitalist Department. He will work closely with patients, families, physicians and hospital staff to deliver inpatient medical treatment. He earned his medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit and completed his residency at Fort Wayne (Ind.) Medical Education Program.
Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced hiring:
Haidar Alsalem, identity access management coordinator.
Meagan Szynkowski, loan QC analyst.
Jill Dimsdale, compliance analyst.
Colton Broshous, consumer loan doc specialist.
Brad Huekels, staff accountant.
Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto announced:
Keri Hanson has been hired as director of marketing. She most recently was employed at Macy’s, where she had roles in international marketing and business development and digital marketing.
Jimmy Naprstek has been hired as digital/creative manager. He was previously employed at Loras College, where his roles included director of marketing and director of athletic communication.