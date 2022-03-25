Russian stock market, crushed by war, opens with big limits
NEW YORK — The Russian stock market has opened for limited trading under heavy restrictions for the first time since Moscow invaded Ukraine. It comes almost a month after prices plunged and the market was shut down as a way to insulate the economy. Trading of a limited number of stocks, including energy giants Gazprom and Rosneft, took place Thursday under curbs meant to prevent a repeat of the massive selloff on Feb. 24 that came in anticipation of Western economic sanctions.
Foreigners cannot sell and traders are barred from short selling, or betting prices will fall. The benchmark MOEX index gained 4.3% as some companies partially recovered losses.
Stocks close higher as choppy trading persists, oil drops
NEW YORK — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday and oil prices slipped as a streak of uneven trading continues on world markets. The S&P 500 rose 1.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1%, and the Nasdaq rose 1.9%. Technology companies had some of the strongest gains.
Major U.S. indexes are mixed for the week so far after alternating between gains and losses over the past several days. Crude oil prices fell as world leaders gather in Europe to discuss more ways to further isolate and punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Treasury yields rose.
Ned Johnson, who made Fidelity a fund titan, dies at 91
NEW YORK — Edward “Ned” Johnson III, a businessman who grew Fidelity Investments into the financial giant it is today, has died. He was 91. Johnson’s family confirmed Thursday that he died on Wednesday but did not give a cause of death.
While his father founded Fidelity, Johnson’s four decade tenure transformed the firm into the Wall Street and investment giant that it is today. When Johnson took over Fidelity in 1977, the company had $3.9 billion in assets under management. When he retired as chairman, Fidelity had $5.7 trillion in assets under management. Fidelity’s growth made Johnson and his family billionaires.
Southwest will add a fourth fare level
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines is adding a new, fourth fare category to try to boost revenue. Southwest said Thursday that the new tickets will be more expensive than a basic Wanna Get Away ticket, but cheaper than other seats. It’s the first major change in Southwest’s fare structure since 2007.
Southwest officials think the changes will be especially appealing to business travelers. Airlines frequently tinker with fares and fees to squeeze more revenue from passengers.
Long-term mortgage rates jump
WASHINGTON — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped again this week as the 30-year loan rate climbed to its highest level since January of 2019.
The increase comes after the Federal last week increased the key rate — which it had kept near zero since the pandemic recession struck two years ago — by more than a quarter point. The central bank has signaled potentially up to seven additional rate hikes this year.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan this week jumped to 4.42% from 4.16% last week. They’ve risen more than a half-point in the past two weeks. That’s a sharp contrast from last year’s record-low mortgage rates of under 3%. A year ago, the 30-year rate stood at 3.17%.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, rose to 3.63% from 3.39% last week.
Home prices are up about 15% over the past year and as much as 30% in some cities. Now higher prices and rising loan rates will make it harder for would-be buyers as the spring homebuying season gets into gear.