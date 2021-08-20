Regulators sharpen attack against Facebook
WASHINGTON — Federal regulators sharpened their antitrust attack against Facebook on Thursday, filing a revised version of their complaint alleging that the social network giant has abused its market power to suppress competition.
It was the second try by the Federal Trade Commission, after a federal judge in June dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the agency and a broad coalition of state attorneys general, amid multiplying efforts by federal and state regulators to rein in tech titans’ market power.
The new complaint lays out a detailed history of Facebook’s conduct, particularly since the arrival of mobile devices like smartphones in the 2010s, and the rise of innovative rivals to Facebook.
The FTC is asking for “any relief necessary,” including the potential forced divestiture of assets such as Instagram and WhatsApp. or a restructuring of the company.
Separately, the agency dismissed a request from Facebook that FTC Chair Lina Khan — an outspoken critic of Big Tech appointed in June by President Joe Biden — step aside in this case because of her past public statements. Facebook says Khan’s criticism of its market power when she was an academic and the legal director of an anti-monopoly think tank, and her more recent work on a congressional investigation, make it impossible for her to be impartial.
The FTC’s general counsel’s office reviewed the petition and dismissed the request on grounds that the company’s due-process rights will be fully protected in the federal court proceeding.
Without Khan’s vote, the FTC’s case against Facebook could have stalled by splitting the vote between the four other commissioners — two Democrats and two Republicans. The vote to file the amended complaint was 3-2, with the two Republicans voting against it.
The FTC and 48 states and districts sued Facebook in December 2020, accusing the tech giant of abusing its market dominance in social networking to crush smaller competitors and seeking remedies that could include a forced spinoff of the social network’s popular Instagram and WhatsApp messaging services.
The FTC had alleged Facebook engaged in a “systematic strategy” to eliminate its competition, including by purchasing smaller up-and-coming rivals like Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014.
U.S. jobless claims hit a pandemic low
WASHINGTON — The number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week for a fourth straight time to a pandemic low, the latest sign that America’s job market is rebounding from the pandemic recession as employers boost hiring to meet a surge in consumer demand.
The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims fell by 29,000 to 348,000.
The weekly pace of applications for unemployment aid has fallen more or less steadily since topping 900,000 in early January. The dwindling number of first-time jobless claims has coincided with the widespread administering of vaccines, which has led businesses to reopen or expand their hours and drawn consumers back to shops, restaurants, airports and entertainment venues.
The number of applications remains high by historic standards: Before the pandemic tore through the economy in March 2020, the weekly pace amounted to around 220,000 a week. And now there is growing concern that the highly contagious delta variant could disrupt the economy’s recovery from last year’s brief but intense recession. Some economists have already begun to mark down their estimates for growth this quarter as some measures of economic activity, like air travel, have started to weaken.
Brighter outlook from Macy’s, Kohl’s
NEW YORK — A return, at least temporarily, to near normalcy is giving a boost two of America’s largest department stores hit hard by the pandemic last year.
Macy’s and Kohl’s raised their projections for 2021 on Thursday after easily beating expectations in the just-ended second quarter. Americans are going back to stores again to buy dresses, luggage and other goods that fell to the bottom of the priority list last year when the pandemic struck.
Macy’s online sales fell 6% compared with last year when they surged 53% in the same time frame last year. Still, online sales were up 45% when compared with the second quarter in 2019, so some changes may be here to stay.
Macy’s reported earnings of $345 million, or $1.08 per share in the three-month period ended July 31. Adjusted earnings were $1.29 per share, far above the 23 cents industry analysts had expected, according to FactSet.
Last year, Macy’s lost $431 million in the same period.
Revenue rose nearly 60% to $5.64 billion, better than the $5.01 billion Wall Street projected.
Macy’s now expects sales for the year of between $23.5 billion and $23.95 billion, which is better than Wall Street is expecting. Adjusted earnings are expected to be between $3.41 and $3.75 per share, up from $1.71 to $2.12.
Kohl’s reported earnings of $382 million, or $2.48, for the three-month period ended July 31, topping analyst expectations of $1.26. Revenue rose 31% to $4.22 billion, also better than expected.
Shares of Kohl’s Corp., based in Menomonee Falls, Wis., rose nearly 8%
Toyota announces plan to reduce production
TOKYO — Toyota is scaling its production back 40%, affecting 14 auto assembly plants in Japan, as the surging coronavirus pandemic in Southeast Asia crimps parts supplies.
Japan’s top automaker said Thursday that production will halt completely next month at some plants and partly at others, affecting a wide range of models, including the Corolla subcompact, Prius hybrid and Land Cruiser sport utility vehicle.
Global production for September will decline by 360,000 vehicles, according to Toyota Motor Corp. But it stuck to its annual forecast to produce 9.3 million vehicles, as coronavirus risks were figured in.
Of the lost production, 140,000 vehicles are for Japan and 220,000 for overseas, with 80,000 in the U.S., 40,000 in Europe, 80,000 in China, 8,000 in the rest of Asia and about 10,000 in other regions.
The move follows smaller production halts announced for this month and July.
“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our customers and suppliers due to these changes,” Toyota said in a statement.
A shortage of computer chips, which are used widely in vehicles, began earlier because of the pandemic and has hurt auto production, including at Toyota, although it was less affected than many other automakers.