Megan E. Kuennen as a condition management account coordinator.
Terra S. Adelmund as a benefits services assistant.
Carmen L. Dunkel as an account administrator.
Thomas J. Sentovich as a sales executive.
Morgan VanOstrand as a brokerage claims coordinator.
Lillian Kemp as a claims coordinator.
Cassandra Anderson as a quality assurance coordinator.
Ethan M. Gaulke, Taylor J. Stark and Ashley Markoff as claims representatives.
Anna Demkier as a client service representative.
Nancy Gao as a member services coordinator.
Sean D. DeVries as a financial analyst.
Alannah P. Walker as an executive assistant.
•
MedOne Pharmacy Benefit Solutions announced promoting:
Danielle Barton and Nick Wilson to directors of account management.
Denise Diaz to lead business analyst.
Kate Morgan to director of clinical review.
Grace Mulgrew to data entry supervisor.
Andrea Siegworth to pharmacy technician III.
Ashleigh Durbin to clinical pharmacist II.
•
Mount Pleasant Home elected officers for the 2023-2024 year:
Lois Pearce as president.
Pat Judge as first vice president.
Margie Breese as second vice president.
Greg Rehmke as assistant recording secretary.
Frank O’Connor as treasurer.
Robin O’Connor as corresponding secretary.
Michelle Breitbach as immediate past president.
•
Jim Giese Commercial Roofing was recognized an Elevate Master Contractor for exceeding industry standards in installation, quality of work and customer service. Daniel Giese is the owner of the business.
