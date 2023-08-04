Unemployment applications rose last week but remain historically low
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but remained at a historically low level that points to a robust job market.
Applications for jobless aid rose 6,000 to 227,000 for the week ending July 29, the Labor Department said Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, a less volatile measure, fell 5,500 to 228,250. Jobless benefit applications are seen as a proxy for the number of layoffs in a given week. The July jobs report will be released today.
NEW YORK — Amazon on Thursday posted better-than-expected revenue and profits for the second quarter, sending its stock higher in after-hours trading. The e-commerce giant earned $6.7 billion, or 65 cents per share, for the three-month period ended June 30. Its revenue came out to $134.4 billion, up 11% from the same period last year. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement that it was a “strong quarter of progress” for the company. The Seattle-based company’s profitable cloud unit AWS’s growth continued to slow. Executives have blamed companies cutting back on costs for the slowdown.
30-year mortgage rate rises to 6.9%
WASHINGTON — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose again this week, bad news for Americans seeking to upgrade or buy their first home.
The average rate on the 30-year home mortgage rate ticked up to 6.90% this week from 6.81% a week ago. A year ago, the benchmark home loan rate stood at 4.99%, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday.
The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, popular with those refinancing their homes, climbed to 6.25% from 6.11% last week. A year ago, it was 4.26%.
Hyundai, Kia warn of vehicle fires
DETROIT — Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires. The affiliated Korean automakers are recalling the vehicles and also are telling owners to park them away from structures until repairs are made.
The recalls cover certain 2023 and 2024 Hyundai Palisades, as well some 2023 Tucson, Sonata, Elantra and Kona vehicles. Affected Kias include the 2023 Soul and Sportage as well as some 2023 and 2024 Seltos vehicles.
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a circuit board in the oil pump assembly for the transmission might have been damaged by the supplier during manufacturing. That can cause a short-circuit and increase the risk of a fire.
Kia says it has six reports of melting components but no fires or injuries. Hyundai says it has confirmed four “thermal incidents” and no injuries.
Bud Light sales drag Inbev earnings in U.S.
Anheuser-Busch Inbev reported a drop in U.S. revenue in the second quarter as Bud Light sales plunged amid a backlash over a campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
The world’s largest brewer said Thursday that revenue in the United States declined by 10.5% in the April-to-June period from a year earlier, “primarily due to the volume decline of Bud Light.”
The beer giant said overall revenue rose 7.2% in the second quarter, to $15.1 billion, from the same period a year ago as global brands such as Stella Artois and Corona made up for the loss in Bud Light sales.
It said normalized earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 5%, to $4.9 billion.
Super Mario movie boosts Nintendo
TOKYO — Nintendo reported a 52% increase in net profit for the first fiscal quarter Thursday following the success of its Super Mario movie and the new Zelda video game.
Demand was strong for Nintendo Switch game software, which received a boost from the release earlier this year of the film about the jumping plumber called “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” according to Nintendo Co. The film has so far drawn more than 168 million people globally, grossing $1.3 billion.
The Japanese video game maker’s April-June net profit totaled $1.3 billion. Quarterly sales surged 50% to $3.2 billion.