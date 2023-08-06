Spurred by a love of history, Pat Moritz spends her summers volunteering at the Mathias Ham Historic Site and sharing her passion for the tales of yesteryear.
“It’s important to share the history of Dubuque, and I’m happy I can do my part,” Moritz said. “Not only do you give back by volunteering, but you also grow yourself.”
Moritz, of Dubuque, is a retired MercyOne clerk, a 30-year career that brought her to both Mason City and Dubuque.
After retiring from health care 10 years ago, Moritz said she wanted to channel her love for history productively, so she started working as a volunteer at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium and the Ham House.
These days, she’s usually at the Ham House two or three times per month.
Through her volunteer work, Moritz has created and repaired costumes, worked in the gift shop and led historical programming.
“It’s important for me because history teaches us everything about how things work now, and if you don’t understand how you got from point A to point B, then you’re never going to get to C,” Mortiz said.
Some of her favorite memories from volunteering during the summer stem from the facility’s annual Independence Day celebration.
“It just takes you back in time to what ice cream socials were all about, and watching the little kids run around and dance by the band is just so fun,” she said.
Two of her granddaughters also work at the Ham House. Moritz said they have helped at both the Ham House and National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium since they were young.
“They kind of just grew up at those two places, and when I would be working (at the Ham House) during the Fourth of July and other events, they would always run around the yard and play old-fashioned games,” she said.
Her granddaughters also helped her give Ham House tours.
“I think one (granddaughter) gave her first tour of the house when she was about six. She was just kind of a natural, I guess,” Moritz said.
While volunteering at the Ham House through the years, Moritz said she has been asked to debunk paranormal rumors about the property.
“There are many misconceptions that the house is haunted, but I just tell people I’ve been up there day and night and never experienced anything supernatural,” she said.
Ghosts or not, Moritz said she’ll continue volunteering as long as she’s able.
“Those who work with her are very appreciative of everything she does,” said Heather Green, interpretation program manager at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium. “Many activities run smoothly because Pat is involved.”
Moritz said she enjoys volunteering because of the people she works with and keeping in contact with people in the community.
“Why should I just sit around and do nothing? That’s a good way to wither away,” she said. “ If you don’t get out and participate, you’re never going to be part of the community, and (volunteering) is my way of participating.”