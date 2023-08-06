08032023-pmd1-jr.jpg
Volunteer Pat Moritz assembles mailers at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque on Thursday.

 JESSICA REILLY

Spurred by a love of history, Pat Moritz spends her summers volunteering at the Mathias Ham Historic Site and sharing her passion for the tales of yesteryear.

“It’s important to share the history of Dubuque, and I’m happy I can do my part,” Moritz said. “Not only do you give back by volunteering, but you also grow yourself.”

