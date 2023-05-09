State regulators recently revoked the certification of a drinking water treatment operator in Dubuque, who was fired by the city in late January and was found to have falsified test results.

There is no evidence that the falsifications led to unsafe drinking water for the city, said Amber Sauser, a senior environmental specialist for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources who investigated the matter.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.