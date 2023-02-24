Every weekday morning, Marcus DeJesus rises at 4 a.m. while wife Britt and son Vini continue their slumber nearby.
Dear Amy: I have cousins who receive almost all of the attention from our grandparents.
When Topher Grace played Venom in “Spider-Man 3,” he said, “I had four hours of prosthetic makeup every morning.” And Rhys Ifans, who played t…
The Arts at Clarke series will continue with “Literary Classics,” a concert featuring The Julien Winds and Clarke Wind Ensemble at 2 p.m. Sund…
If your birthday is today: Do what you do best and give it a unique twist. Listen to suggestions, but before you incorporate outside input, fi…
These titles are great to read this month — and any month. Every month.
Apple-Movies-Top-10 for week ending 2/19/2023
Briana Thompson’s life is about capturing different perspectives beyond what the eye can see.
Dear Amy: Since wedding season seems to be ramping up, I have a question about destination weddings.
GALENA, Ill. — Broad Ideas, a month-long, inclusive, feminist celebration that includes artists, poets and musicians will take place at Galena…
The expert baker and actress Blake Lively is addicted to cupcakes! On Instagram, she declared she has a craving for Sprinkles, saying, “Why ca…
Born into slavery, Frederick Douglas was driven to seek freedom at an early age and escape those bonds and find a path to liberation.
You can forgive John Larroquette for thinking he’d entered a time machine when he stepped onto the set of the rebooted NBC sitcom “Night Court…
If your birthday is today: Ease into the changes you make this year. Keep an open mind. Handle matters yourself to avoid misinformation. Patie…
The 2023 Lenten season begins today and continues through Thursday, April 6.
Dear Amy: My brother “Bob” has dated his girlfriend “Ainsley” for four years. During this time, she’s asked him to get braces, get LASIK surge…
When Kobe Bryant scheduled rotator cuff surgery in 2015, he said, “The funny thing about it is, I’ve been playing with it, I guess, torn for a…
Weeknight pasta may not sound romantic, but a Sicilian no-cook pesto sauce provides enough personal touch to save Valentine’s Day. And this re…
Pork is known as the other white meat. For this easy dinner, I added a sweet and spicy flavor to pork tenderloin slices using the sweet flavor…
BERNARD, Iowa — Bernard Fire Department will host its annual Firemen’s Breakfast from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 5, at St. Patrick’s Gar…
If your birthday is today: Change only what's necessary. Create opportunities instead of waiting for someone to step in and tell you what to d…
Dear Amy: I have been friends with "Susan" for over 35 years. I have shared many extremely sensitive and delicate problems with her.
On Feb. 12, 1809, Abraham Lincoln was born in Kentucky. Exactly 100 years later, journalists, reformers, and scholars meeting in New York City…
The 2001 Matthew McConaughey movie “Frailty” was a horror/murder mystery about an insane father and his tormented sons. Frailty is truly frigh…
LOS ANGELES — Moments after the credits started rolling at the premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Angela Bassett’s son, Slater, lea…
If your birthday is today: Truth matters; offering false information will cost you. Expand your awareness. Striking a balance between work and…
Despite decades of effort in the war against cancer, screening tests are available for only five types of the disease, representing less than …