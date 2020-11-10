GALENA, Ill. — Galena Center for the Arts gallery manager Patricia Lehnhardt has compiled an online exhibit, a flip book available for viewing at www.galenacenter
The book, “Finding Beauty,” is a virtual exhibit by 29 regional artists who have contributed paintings, photographs, sculptures, jewelry, fiber arts and the written word.
The project began with a call for artists to find what was beautiful to their eyes.
As an additional offering, Robert Rivoire has assembled a slideshow of his “beauty” photographs that also is available to view on the center’s website.
Much of the work is available for purchase. Those interested can contact Lehnhardt at gallery