11202020-cur-galenacfa

“Triumphant Arch,” by Karen Durrant.

 Karen Durrant Contributed

GALENA, Ill. — Galena Center for the Arts gallery manager Patricia Lehnhardt has compiled an online exhibit, a flip book available for viewing at www.galenacenter

forthearts.com.

The book, “Finding Beauty,” is a virtual exhibit by 29 regional artists who have contributed paintings, photographs, sculptures, jewelry, fiber arts and the written word.

The project began with a call for artists to find what was beautiful to their eyes.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

As an additional offering, Robert Rivoire has assembled a slideshow of his “beauty” photographs that also is available to view on the center’s website.

Much of the work is available for purchase. Those interested can contact Lehnhardt at gallery

manager@galenacenterforthearts.com.

Tags