The cast includes Sadie Fitzsimmons as Joanne Jefferson (top row, from left), Jaxin Mackienruf-Stephens as Mimi Marquez, Braden Zywicki as Mark Cohen and Mat Anderson as Tom Collins. Additional performers include DJ Benischek as Roger Davis (bottom row, (from left), Alix Brandt as Maureen Johnson and Luke Smelters as Angel Dumott Schunard.