SINSINAWA, Wis. -- Sinsinawa Mound will host several events this month.
Sinsinawa Art Gallery will feature “Small Towns, Big River,” the paintings of artist John Elliott, of Madison, from Friday, Feb. 11, through Wednesday, March 30. Elliott's paintings share his passion for the places on and around the Mississippi River. Gallery hours are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For more information, contact Sister Priscilla Wood, OP, at 608-748-4411, or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.
Learn about the lives of Native women who lived in Eastern Iowa through an online workshop, "Standing (on) Her Ground: Meskwaki Women, Land, and Identity, 1820-1850," from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22. As white settlers colonized lands along the Mississippi River from the lead mining region to the Des Moines rapids, Sauk and Meskwaki people struggled to maintain kin ties in the face of war, land cessions, forced removals and the implications of a capitalist economy. This webinar will introduce the stories of several métis (mixed race) Meskwaki women who lived in this region whose attempts to maintain ties to land and community depended on their status and education, their degree of connection to either métis or indigenous networks and the prospects offered by town or reservation life. The presenter will be Jane Simonsen, professor of history and women’s, gender and sexuality studies at Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill. She is the author of “Making Home Work: Race, Gender, and Native American Assimilation in the American West, 1850-1919.” The fee is $10 per person, and the registration deadline is at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21.
Tom Roberts will lead a virtual workshop, "The Tighter the Script, the Higher the Stakes," from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23. Participants will explore ways to get in touch with their divine nature. Roberts is a licensed psychotherapist who specializes in hypnotherapy and mindfulness therapy. The fee is $30 per person, and the registration deadline is Feb. 21.