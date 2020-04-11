Community gathering restrictions amid COVID-19 have — let’s face it — made many people feel a little lonelier in the world.
From birthday parties to coffee dates, screen time might be at an all-time high in helping people maintain the sense of staying connected.
However, restrictions have extended into Holy Week — a time when Christians recall the events Jesus’ death by crucifixion, leading up to his resurrection — has been difficult for people like Sarah Goodall to bear, especially during a time when Christians are leaning heavily on their faith to help them cope with these challenging times.
“When we received news that social distancing was required until April 30, I reached out to a friend, expressing my sadness that we wouldn’t be able to meet as a body of Christ for Easter,” said Goodall, of Dubuque. “This friend felt the same way. We decided to pray for two days and ask God if He wanted to plan anything. During that time, we felt like God was giving us the ‘yes’ to plan something for the city.”
Goodall gathered additional friends and began making calls to City of Dubuque officials, local congregations and other organizers. What resulted is a free community Easter celebration slated for 4 p.m. Sunday, April 12, in parking lot of Hobby Lobby. The lot will open at 3:15.
Open to all, those attending are encouraged to BYOC — Bring Your Own Communion, such as saltines and coffee, or bread and water. They will be treated to live music and messages of faith from an assortment of religious leaders in the community from a tent on-site, while tuning into a specified radio frequency from their vehicle. Attendees must remain in their vehicle for the duration of the event.
Following guidelines that organizers cannot give or receive items to or from patrons in their vehicles, donations will be accepted through www.thebaseiowa.org. Proceeds will benefit the Dubuque Rescue Mission, Set Free Dubuque and Clarity Clinic Pregnancy C enter.
“A lot of people are hurting and lonely and scared right now,” Goodall said. “To bring hope to the community is what we wanted to do.”
Goodall isn’t alone in her efforts. Throughout the week, congregations across the tri-states have broadcast Holy Week services via church websites, social media and YouTube. Among them is Grand View United Methodist Church, which will host a similar worship opportunity.
A free drive-in service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Easter Sunday in the parking lot of their location.
“We’ll have a flatbed semi trailer parked near the front entrance of our front doors,” said Tom Shinkle, pastor at Grand View United Methodist Church. “We’ll have our praise band play music and everything set up through a sound system that will run through a digital board so that everyone will be able to hear the service through a radio signal in their cars.”
Shinkle said such opportunities aren’t only important in providing church communities the ability to celebrate Easter in the presence of their fellow worshipers — it’s a fundamental right for Christians.
“As a religious leader, the process our government could take in saying we can’t take part in this historical and normal Christian practice makes me nervous,” he said. “Obviously, we comply because we want to do what’s best and what is essential for the health and well-being of our community. But I would say that our faith is an important part of our health and well-being. In our Christian community, it’s something people want and need, especially now when there is so much fear and anxiety.”
In addition to the drive-in service, as well as an Easter egg hunt, where kids and parents can drive to the homes of participating church members to scout out eggs from their vehicle, the church also is offering weekly live streams.
At 6 p.m. Wednesdays, a worship for kids and parents called CREW Online takes place. At noon on Thursdays, there is a roundtable discussion surrounding the chapter of Luke. And at 9:30 a.m. Sundays, a worship celebration is hosted, featuring the church’s house band.
In a way, Grand View United Methodist Church has been preparing for this moment, said Shinkle, who served as a delegate in discussions surrounding the church’s stance on human sexuality.
“We’ve spent the last several years preparing for the divisiveness we might encounter within our congregation as a result of that debate,” he said. “We’re a diverse church community and a social church community, and we didn’t want to see that happen. We made the decision as a congregation to start implementing these kinds of outreach programs to pull us together as a church.
“We had no idea that what we were really preparing for was this COVID-19 lock down. We’ve been able to keep our congregation united through this, and that’s the important thing.”