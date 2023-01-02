If your birthday is today: Follow through with your plans. An adjustment at home will give you the incentive to make a difference. Being receptive to what others have to offer will encourage you to make subtle moves.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Celebrate with loved ones. Share your thoughts and include everyone. A change at home will bring you closer to your goal.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Sharing too much information will put you in a vulnerable position. Listen to what others are telling you. You'll find the perfect time to push forward.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Reconnect with people you work well with. Don't take offense when criticized. Take note, make adjustments and carry on.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Put your money and possessions someplace safe. Saving money will put your mind at ease and offer hope for a brighter future. Helping others will give you a sense of belonging.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Staying on top of your to-do list is essential. Remind loved ones how much you care about them. Romance will lead to commitment.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't allow anyone to dismantle what you are trying to achieve. Work alone, and don't stop until you are satisfied with your results.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Concentrate on partnerships, investments and doing things your way. Look for a unique way to improve, and your approach will be well-received and emulated by your peers.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Emotions and uncertainty will hold you back. Pay attention to your professional situation and be prepared to make a change.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Search for answers, new beginnings and programs that will qualify you for a better position. Don't wait for things to come to you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Push to get things done on time. Look for an opportunity to use your skills to help a cause that concerns you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Make things happen. Follow your inner voice and the expert advice you are given. Make traveling and romance your priorities.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Volunteer, keep busy, check out work possibilities and broaden your horizons. Concentrate on your goal. Clearing up unfinished business will help you better assist others.
