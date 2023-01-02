If your birthday is today: Follow through with your plans. An adjustment at home will give you the incentive to make a difference. Being receptive to what others have to offer will encourage you to make subtle moves.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Celebrate with loved ones. Share your thoughts and include everyone. A change at home will bring you closer to your goal.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.