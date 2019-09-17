Brad Pitt asks astronaut: Who was better? Clooney or me?
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Brad Pitt, star of the new space movie “Ad Astra,” had a burning question for a real-life astronaut.
“Who was more believable? Clooney or Pitt?”
In a televised call Monday, NASA astronaut Nick Hague answered Pitt — “absolutely” — getting a big laugh. Pitt’s Hollywood pal George Clooney starred in the 2013 space film “Gravity.”
Hague and the rest of the International Space Station crew previewed “Ad Astra” a few weeks ago. The movie opens Friday down here.
Pitt portrays an astronaut who travels through the solar system to find his father. The film includes actual NASA shots of the moon and Mars.
“How’d we do? How was our zero-G?” Pitt asked from NASA headquarters in Washington.
“I got to tell you, it was really good,” said Hague, six months into his own 6 ½-month mission. “The depictions, the settings all as you can tell look very similar to the type of setting I’ve got around me. I got to imagine it was a lot easier for me to kind of enjoy the zero-G than it was you,” he added, flipping in weightlessness.
Pitt noted the movie’s spaceship was “a bit cleaner” than the station. After asking about spacewalking and seeing Earth from space, Pitt said, “Most important question: Who controls the jam box?” Answer: The astronauts take turns. With three Americans, two Russians and an Italian on board, the music has an “international flair,” Hague said.
The 20-minute chat ended with Pitt sharing, “I can’t wait to brag to my kids.”
‘SNL’ rescinds cast invitation to Gillis over YouTube video
NEW YORK — “Saturday Night Live” has rescinded its invitation to a cast member who posted a video last year in which he used a racial slur for Chinese people and derided Asians trying to learn English.
A show representative said Monday that the language Shane Gillis used was “offensive, hurtful and unacceptable,” and the show was not aware of the past remarks that have drawn criticism.
“Saturday Night Live” apologized, saying it’s vetting process “was not up to our standard.”
In a tweet, Gillis said he respected the show’s decision and is “honestly grateful for the opportunity.” He said he had hoped to have the opportunity to prove himself, but “I understand it would be too much of a distraction.” He ended with a slight swipe at the show, mentioning that he was always a “Mad TV” guy anyway.
In the clip of video apparently posted in 2018, Gillis refers to an unidentified city’s Chinatown as being “nuts” and used a derogatory word for Chinese people. He also complained about “hearing an Asian trying to learn English.”
The “Saturday Night Live” representative said the show hired Gillis “on the strength of his talent as a comedian and his impressive audition for SNL.”
The clip of Gillis re-emerged last week just hours after NBC said that he and two others, including the show’s only Asian American performer, were joining the cast as featured players.
“Saturday Night Live” has taken heat over the years for an overall lack of ethnic diversity, with scant Asian representation among its cast members or hosts.
Former players Fred Armisen and Rob Schneider both are one-quarter Asian, but neither has been widely recognized for their Asian ancestry. Among hosts, the long history of “SNL” includes a short list of Asian or Asian Americans, with Awkwafina, Aziz Ansari and Jackie Chan among them.