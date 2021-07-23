The long-hyped sequel to “Space Jam” disappoints with a hollow sense of heart and soul. Rather, the sequel is more concerned about convincing you how great Warner Brothers is for two hours.
Set in a shared Warner Brothers space universe created by AI, LeBron James must assemble a team of Looney Tunes characters to compete in a high-stakes basketball game. The game is against digital “video-game” opponents and the prize is LeBron’s son, Dominic.
The film stars James, Don Cheadle, Cedric Joe, Sonequa Martin-Green, Zendaya, as well as an array of cameos. It is directed by Malcolm D. Lee.
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” turns a decent performance from James. There’s a few scenes where some small layers of depth come to the surface. It’s clear that James is no actor. His voice performance as animated versions of himself suffer from lack of energy at times.
The father-son story is nothing special. However, it’s comparably the best thing about the movie. When it doesn’t have James and Joe together, it’s typically a CGI-glorified commercial for Warner Brothers properties. Any attempt the filmmakers have to shove “Harry Potter,” “DC” and miscellaneous blockbusters down your throat, they do it in the most annoying fashion.
Cheadle’s antagonist is an attempt at modernizing the film with an AI-tech twist. In the end, I feel bad for Cheadle taking this role. He does commit in the performance, but I hope he got a huge check for his efforts. The character is often one-note, annoying and underwritten to the point of lunacy. The algorithm-controlling character’s name is Al-G Rhythm. I think that explains a lot about this film’s writing.
If I have to scrape for positives, the movie does boast some ambitious visual effects. For the most part they’re well-realized. It’s clear where the film’s $150 million budget went to. The finale basketball sequence is entertaining due to the whacky and colorful effects.
The charming presence of James, colorful VFX and an occasional clever joke can’t save this train wreck. A majority of the references and destinations in the movie are baffling.
Ranging from “Casablanca,” “The Matrix” and “Mad Max: Fury Road,” the movie plucks scenes from other movies to pad the run time. These scenes from R-rated movies will leave kids scratching their heads in this PG-family movie affair. It leads me to wonder who the target audience for this movie is?
Unless you’re the biggest LeBron fanatic, there’s barely a story, heart or reason to see “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” Often concerned with how great its properties are, you’d be better off going to a “Harry Potter” theme park. It’s a shame that James was given such a low-effort movie.
I give “Space Jam: A New Legacy” 1.25 stars out of 5. It’s rated PG and runs for 1 hour and 55 minutes. The film is playing in theaters and is available to stream on HBO Max through Aug. 15.