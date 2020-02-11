It was 1936 when Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev was tapped by the director of a children’s theater in Moscow to write a piece that would depict a spirited and youthful tale.
The ideal work also would serve as a learning tool — a way for children to have a unique introduction to the musical instruments of the orchestra.
More than 80 years later, “Peter and the Wolf” often remains children’s earliest exposure to symphonic music — even for Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Music Director and Conductor William Intriligator.
“I remember my dad going to the library when I was very young and checking out the big Disney reel of it,” he said. “I grew up with ‘Peter and the Wolf.’ And it actually was one of the first pieces I ever conducted.”
Intriligator has since commanded the piece under his baton a number of times. And he’ll do so once again when the DSO presents it as part of its Classics 3 concerts, set for Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 22-33, at Dubuque’s Five Flags Theater.
Programmed with the symphony’s seasonal theme of youth at the forefront in celebration of the 50th anniversary of its youth ensembles, “Peter and the Wolf” will see the return of a collaboration between the DSO and the Heartland Ballet. The 17 dancers involved embody everything from leading roles to enchanting scenery, such as the Pond and the Meadow.
“Marina and I are always cooking up new ways to collaborate,” Intriligator said. “It’s always such a pleasure to work with our ballet company. And with their involvement, it makes ‘Peter and the Wolf’ feel even more playful and alive.”
For Marina O’Rourke, director of the Heartland Ballet, the collaboration offered a different kind of challenge than previous joint ventures with the DSO.
“We’ve never done ‘Peter and the Wolf’ as a ballet, and we’ve never approached it with a symphony,” O’Rourke said. “Many ballet productions I was familiar with I always felt had a very juvenile approach. I started looking for other versions and was completely charmed by the Royal Ballet School’s interpretation. It’s done with a great deal of integrity, and that’s how we address it. The whole purpose of this piece is to introduce children to the orchestra. But we perform this knowing that our main audience isn’t necessarily going to be the young but the young at heart.”
It offers different challenges from the perspective of the dancers, as well.
“In all of my years of performing, this is the first time I have ever danced the role of an animal,” said Becky Yu, a senior at Dubuque Hempstead High School, who is dancing the role of the Cat. “Every time I move and dance on stage, I’m constantly thinking, ‘How can I make this moment as cat-like as possible?’ ‘Peter and the Wolf’ has been a big challenge for my acting and overall stage presence, but it has also been one of the most enjoyable ballets I’ve done.”
Elizabeth Sigwarth, a junior at Wahlert Catholic High School who portrays Peter, echoed the joy found in the new artistic challenge.
“I love how the music doesn’t sound like how the character would sound in reality but truly translates the character into a language without words, which is wonderful for a dancer because we are able to pick up on the nuances found in the music that indicate, not only the character we are, but also who our character is as an individual,” she said. “We get to translate it into the universal language of dance.”
The choreography — mirrored also by the depiction of the characters in the instruments — is the brain child of Megan MacLeod, instructor and artist-in-residence for the ballet company.
Dancing the role of the Wolf will be Petra Bergsma. Other dancers will include Isabella Duccini as the Bird; Cathleen Breslin as the Duck; and Anna Besler, Carissa Stockel, Jenna Smith and Marissa Iverson as the Hunters.
The Pond will be depicted by Ruthanne Haug, Anna Kritz and Hannah Witter, with the Meadow being danced by Sophia Wagner, Emilia Harris, Autumn Chavez and Cece Brown.
Dubuque actor and professor of drama at Clarke University Joe Klinebriel will take on the role of the Narrator, as well as the Grandfather, who performs as part of the ballet.
“It’s a very exciting collaboration, just seeing how these different groups provide a different element of the story,” Klinebriel said. “My goal is to clearly and dynamically be the conduit in finding a way to weave the story between the symphony and the dancers into one cohesive experience. It has been a fun process. The talent and skill level is incredible. Everyone is doing such beautiful work. Because of the way the story is being told, I think it will appeal to audiences of all ages. They’ll be able to see the storytelling come through all these elements of dance, instruments and narration working together.”
As part of the weekend performances, a Spring Family Concert also is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday. There, Klinebriel will reprise a role he performed previously with the DSO in Leroy Anderson’s animated, “The Typewriter.”
Additionally for Classics 3 concerts, audiences will hear two selections by Beethoven in a nod to the composer’s 250th year — Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 21 and Overture to “Egmont.” The latter will feature 39 players from the Dubuque Symphony Youth Orchestra performing side-by-side with their professional counterparts.
Intriligator described the piece as “intense” and a striking learning opportunity for the younger musicians.
“It will be such a great experience and opportunity for our youth musicians,” Intriligator said. “Unlike Beethoven’s first symphony, where you could still hear a lot of the classical style, by his second symphony, Beethoven had really come into his own. Even though this was during a dark time for him with his hearing loss beginning, there is still a lightness and a youthfulness tied into the piece.”
Rounding out the program will be Wagner’s “Siegfried Idyll,” written as a surprise birthday gift to his wife and named for their child.
“There is so much going on with this concert,” Intriligator said. “I think audiences will really appreciate everything we’ll be presenting.”