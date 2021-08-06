Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt lead a swashbuckling adventure in the flawed but mostly innocent “Jungle Cruise.”
Frank, Lily, and her brother MacGregor embark on a journey in search of the Tree of Life. In the hopes of using it for research, they’re not the only group seeking the tree in the depths of the Amazon.
The film stars Johnson, Blunt, Jack Whitewall, Édgar Ramirez, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti. It’s directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.
“Jungle Cruise” has a top-tier cast and offers some fun summer entertainment value. The voyage has a few bumps along the way, however. Notably there are some dreadful attempts at humor, over-reliance on CGI and some noticeable “Pirates of the Caribbean” influence.
Yet, the performances are so strong that it more-or-less cancels these criticisms out.
The greatest strength is the chemistry between Johnson and Blunt, who carry the movie on their large shoulders, even when the writing charts into generic adventure territory.
The two have some nice interplay and bounce lines off of each other with ease. Johnson, especially, has a lot of comedic material. Their romantic developments end up a little on the shallow side, but they make it work just enough.
Plemons is having an absolute ball in his supporting role as one of the film’s antagonists. He gives a gleefully over-the-top performance and embraces the bizarre nature of the action scenes.
The film’s humor often misfires. Johnson’s character has a running gag of being a pun-master. Most of them come off as unfunny and unnecessary. There’s also a running name he uses for Blunt’s character that feels slightly misogynistic. Worst of all, it gets beaten to death several times throughout the movie.
This repetitive and misplaced humor drags the movie down whenever it appears.
It definitely flexes its $200M budget. There are some massive sets, wardrobing and intense VFX. A chase scene involving Frank’s boat and a World War I submarine are gleefully entertaining. The destruction and over-the-top stunts are a joy to watch.
However, in other scenes the CGI can be overwhelming, especially involving some cursed pirates throughout the movie. They often look like undead “Pirates of the Caribbean” knock-offs, but with less convincing CGI. The backstory concerning these characters feels rushed and very low-effort as well.
Qualms aside, there is an enchanting energy, and the journey offers some old-fashioned entertainment. The action is fun and the lead performances bring a lot of charm to the tale. It might pale to other movies in its genre, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t entertained with “Jungle Cruise.”
This would be a safe bet for family-adventure-fare.
I give the film 3.25 stars out of 5. The film is rated PG-13 and runs for 2 hours and 7 minutes. It’s playing in theaters and is available to purchase via Disney+ Premier Access for $29.99.