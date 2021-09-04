If your birthday is today: Expand your friendships and interests, and learn something new and exciting. Concentrate on personal growth and adopting a lifestyle that will ease stress.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Put your creative energy to work, and you'll come up with a plan that leads to positive change. Follow your heart.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) A positive adjustment at home will improve your mood and your relationship with someone special. Discussions will lead to decisions that give you the freedom to pursue what makes you happy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take pride in what you do. Refuse to let anyone push you into something that doesn't fit the schedule you choose. Pay attention to detail.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Refuse to let anyone sidetrack you. Keep your feet firmly on the ground and your strategy in place. You will make gains if you are true to yourself and willing to walk away from what's not working.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Distance yourself from a bad influence or someone who encourages over-the-top behavior. It's up to you to say no and to go about your business when temptation surfaces.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Discipline and determination will pay off. Let your imagination take the lead, and you'll discover something that will help you improve mentally, physically and financially.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Choose not to disagree; instead, offer suggestions and solutions that will give everyone a piece of the pie. How you present your case and propose to move forward can make a big difference.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Offer to help others, and you will make a difference. An emotional relationship will take a positive turn if you discuss your intentions and put plans in motion. Love and romance are featured.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Jumping into something without enough information will set you back. Don't make assumptions or count on a promise someone makes. Do the legwork.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Stick close to home. Don't get coerced into someone else's problem or an argument over something that doesn't concern you personally. Pay attention to your health.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Things aren't as bad as someone wants you to believe. Make your decisions based on your needs. Consider what makes you happy, then take that path. Don't let health or financial issues get you down.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Take care of situations concerning a friend or relative before things escalate. A heartfelt discussion will ensure that you get along, regardless of your differences. Give others the same rights you expect in return.
Sept. 4