When I attend my church’s Wednesday morning Bible study, this is what I bring: My Bible, my study guide, a pencil and a sketch pad.
The study guide includes invitations to draw a picture of a story, scene or idea from whatever passage we’re studying.
There’s a blank space in the study guide’s margin, about 2 inches wide, allotted for our art. That’s not enough. I need more drawing paper and a little more than the approximately three minutes Pastor Jack allots, to consider what I’m going to draw, then to draw it.
This reminds me of my second-grade Sunday school class. Apparently, the only teaching materials church officials allocated to my teacher were a ream of manila paper and a shoebox of those fat, worn-to-a-stub grade-school crayons.
I remember being frustrated at the seeming pointlessness of the teacher’s inevitable instructions to “make a picture” of whatever the Sunday school topic was (usually something about decorum during worship).
Well, I’m 57 years past second grade, and my artistic skills — especially when it comes to drawing people — are not much more advanced now than they were when I was 8.
And yet, I now experience the “make a picture” component of my spiritual study as fascinating and illuminating.
When the irresistible urge to create visual images snuck up on me almost two years ago, I discovered that the process of making art — in or out of an art therapy session — doesn’t just give me a new way to express my thoughts.
It’s even more magical. Art-making generates ideas and insights that I wouldn’t have gotten from simply reading a Bible passage, or even from talking about it with other spiritual seekers.
The sketch I made last week is a perfect example.
We were studying the story of the widow of Nain, from Luke 7:11-17. Jesus came upon a funeral procession. A widow was about to bury her only son. Jesus felt compassion for the widow, and in front of a crowd of mourners, touched the son’s bier and brought him back to life.
So, how do I draw that — I, who can’t draw people?
Well, I sketched a silhouette of a veiled woman kneeling before the body of a curly haired boy. You can see her despair from her bent-down head. Jesus is kneeling, too, as he reaches toward the bier. He joins the woman in her grief.
As I drew, I thought, “The widow of Nain resembles Mary. The female figure I drew looks like it belongs in a creche.”
Another thought: “Mary would one day be a widow whose son died.”
Another thought: “Jesus, on the cross, showed compassion for his mother, even in his own death throes.”
Yet another thought: “In our losses, sorrow and uncertainty, Jesus is with us.”
I didn’t finish my sketch during Bible study, so I took it home, revised it and improved it.
I rendered it in mixed media — oil pastels and collage.
I’m about to finish it, frame it and name it. The working title of my art: “Amazing Grace.”
That’s what I wish for all of you, in Advent, Christmas, Epiphany and throughout the liturgical year. May you all know the compassionate presence of God with us.
