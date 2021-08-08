It’s been unusually quiet this summer here along the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
By contrast, last summer this river-lake filled with jet skiers and recreation boats in a constant rush of cacophony and corkscrew waves. It was the pontoon boats crammed with too many people sitting too close together that captured my attention most.
Sure, after being pandemically cooped up for a few months, boaters couldn’t wait to get out there last year. Outdoors was safer than inside. But with COVID-19 surging, I worried. Would those folks laughing, sitting shoulder-to-shoulder, be tomorrow’s statistics fighting for their next breaths? Sadly, yes, some of them were.
“Low water,” one of the marina mechanics recently conjectured about low boat traffic now.
“Folks have vaccines,” another guessed, noting that people are not as desperate to get outdoors as last summer. Whatever the reason, I enjoy hanging out on the deck as I hear a fish breaking the surface of the lake, catching its morning breakfast.
Instead of the vroom, vroom, vroom of Baja’s jetting across the horizon, half a dozen pelicans float downstream in a whisper. Turtles line up on a log along the shore. One after the other — as synchronized as an Olympic water ballet team — they dive in.
When we moved to the river 20 years ago, Frentress Lake was a playground from Memorial Day to Labor Day. All of that has changed. Even in typical years, traffic wanes as soon as July fireworks cool.
Folks call summer’s ninth inning when it’s only the bottom of the fourth.
More than a century ago, this region was a vacation mecca dotted with small clapboard cottages for city people, wanting to escape the heat. They arrived by horse and buggy.
One of the local churches even baptized converts in the lake, although resident-owner Anise Bonnet noted, “I don’t know how clean souls got in such muddy water.”
Ours was one of the first few year-round homes. Today, there are only three or four historic cottages remaining.
Yet, kids slither into inner tubes and splash about in shallow water. A pup next door trips over herself, dashing into the waves.
Our backyard neighbor and I chat about river levels and that new restaurant at the marina. Another neighbor comments, “We sure didn’t need sandbags this year.”
Herons soar across the cool morning sky.
A year ago we masked, waited in grocery pick-up lines, worked in isolation and kept our distance. Dubuque schools and universities implemented measures to keep students, teachers and staff as safe as possible. Shops and restaurants did their part. Health care workers? We will never be able to thank you enough.
As medical science evolved in understanding transmission, treatment, and variants, we learned new ways to deal with the virus.
Then the vaccine, the blessed vaccine. Years from now, I’m betting, most of us will be able to recall the day we became fully vaxed (March 19 for me).
As we continue to appreciate how effective vaccines are, as we head back into masking for the safety of all, let’s remember: Like the river, the one constant in life is change.
Roll with it.