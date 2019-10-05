If you’ve read some of my past columns that accompanied Bold Time Religion features, you might believe that I’m obsessed with heaven.
You’d be right. It only makes sense if you believe that there is one. It dwarfs our human existence like my favorite mountain range, the Tetons, dwarfs an ant hill.
My guest this week — professor Christine Darr — doesn’t believe in an afterlife, even though she believes in God.
That surprised me. It’s probably more common than I realize, though. Darr gave me the same reason many people do for not believing in heaven — she can’t wrap her arms around a hell. She’s not alone.
Many times I’ve heard people say in some form or fashion, “I could never believe in A God (my emphasis) who would send innocent people to eternal damnation ... or who would allow so much suffering ... or who would be so judgmental ...”
A local pastor recently preached about how we often tend to put God in our own little boxes. We create specific human images and expectations of him (or, “her,” in some people’s boxes).
In my God box, I really try to let him be Him. This can be challenging. I seldom get answers to my “why” questions when it comes to God. He doesn’t seem to be consistent; he doesn’t seem to be fair; he doesn’t seem to hear me; he doesn’t seem to be as accessible as his son, Jesus.
Yet, I wouldn’t want to be him. He is second-guessed all of the time by those who believe and those who don’t. Think about how this sounds: “I will not believe in a God who doesn’t live up to MY standards.”
Those people obviously don’t know the definition of God:
“The supreme or ultimate reality: such as
a. The Being perfect in power, wisdom and goodness who is worshiped as creator and ruler of the universe; b. Christian Science: The incorporeal divine Principle ruling over all as eternal Spirit, infinite Mind.”
It’s one thing to say you absolutely do NOT believe in such a being; it’s another to say you wouldn’t believe in ONE such being who won’t fit into your box.
Either he’s God or he isn’t. If he is perfect with an infinite mind, he can do anything that he wants to do — including creating a heaven and a hell.
Imagine if God tried to fit into all of our individual boxes. He’d be expected to:
• Explain to everyone who has ever lost a loved one at “too young an age,” why it had to happen to them.
- Materialize in person for heart-to-heart talks with nonbelievers to convince them that he exists.
- Allow into heaven everyone who has ever lived, then explain why that goes against what his Bible says.
- Allow into heaven only those who believe in his son, Jesus Christ, then explain why very good people who don’t believe in Jesus go to hell.
- Explain how the human population expanded through only Adam and Eve.
- Explain how some stories in the Bible — including, perhaps, Adam and Eve — need not be taken literally.
- Provide an answer to EVERYONE’S many “why” questions with answers other than “because” or “why not” (or maybe even
- “because I said so!”)
As I’ve written many times, God is like a father to me. I trust him, even when I don’t understand him. He’ll anger me and frustrate me; he’ll amaze me and overwhelm me. He has promised me eternity in a heaven beyond my wildest dreams.
In my box, God can be God any way he wants to be.