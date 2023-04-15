There’s much to love about a religious holiday that entails staying up all night and eating cheesecake.
I am ashamed to admit how recently I became aware of the Jewish observance of Shavuot.
Well, actually, I’d heard of it by its Greek name, one that’s familiar to Christians — Pentecost.
Recommended for you
To set the scene, let me back up to our church’s Wednesday-morning Bible study a few weeks ago. We’d just finished the Gospel According to Luke, and we’d begun delving into Luke’s second volume, Acts.
Pastor Jack never tells us to put away our cell phones during Bible study. We might need to Google something.
That’s what happened when we began to read Acts 2:1: “When the day of Pentecost had come, they were all together in one place.”
“They” were observant Jews from all over the world, gathered in Jerusalem. But why? Passover was almost 2 months before. Was this a different holiday, one that also prompted Jews to seek each other out in their holy city?
So, I whipped out my phone and Googled “Pentecost.” In addition to telling me what I already knew about the Christian observance — which marks the coming of the Holy Spirit and the beginning of the Church on Earth — the article I found also prompted me to look up “Shavuot.”
Shavuot was what this group in Acts 2 was celebrating.
It was originally a festival to mark the wheat harvest, about seven weeks or 50 days after Passover — hence, the Greek name Pentecost. But by the time Acts was written, Shavuot had come to be experienced mainly as a time of thanksgiving for God giving Moses, and by extension the people of Israel, the Law and the Torah.
It was customary then, as it is now, to observe Shavuot by consuming dairy foods — partly to observe the Jewish dietary restrictions against mixing milk and meat, and partly to symbolize how, when the Law was first given, the Israelites were spiritually infants. (Cheesecake is a modern Shavuot tradition.)
Observing Shavuot entails studying together overnight — poring over the Torah and other sacred writings and poetry, as a group. Shavuot study customarily includes the story of Ruth, the foreign woman who embraced the God and people of Israel, and who was the great-grandmother of King David.
So that’s why Jews “from every nation under heaven” were gathered. They’d probably just pulled an all-nighter in the synagogue, when they experienced what must have been amazing and more than a little frightening — a mighty wind, tongues of fire resting on each, people speaking about God in many languages.
When we read Scripture with Pastor Jack, he encourages us to ask, “What is God doing here?”
Well, God was doing what God always does — showing humanity something new, but in the context of something old.
God meets us as we are — as individuals, but even more when we gather together to seek the Divine.
When we invite God, God comes to us. No matter how old we are, or how old our traditions, there’s always new insight, new revelation.
This year, Jews observe Shavuot May 25-27. The Christian observance of Pentecost follows on May 28.
Pull an all-nighter. Eat cheesecake. Be open to the Spirit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.