Dear Miriam, Consider this an affirmation of your vocation, from one who could need your services sooner than either of us might think. It’s fitting that we met about an hour after I learned of my diagnosis. You came to dinner at my house with your significant other, who was then my colleague and is one of my dearest friends. A short time before you rang our doorbell, I’d gotten the call from my doctor, which was not entirely unexpected, but bewildering just the same. That lump in my neck was malignant. Hi. Nice to meet you. I have cancer. Once we got that awkward moment out of the way, you told me about your career goal, to be a social worker serving the geriatric population — people sometimes called “seniors” or “elders,” although I prefer the euphemism “emeritus.” You were doing an internship at the time and hadn’t yet started grad school. But I could tell, from the way you spoke to me — gentle and reassuring, without being condescending — that this is indeed your calling. I also learned you are devout in your practice of Judaism, in the Reform tradition. From the members of Congregation Beth-El in Dubuque, I learned the concept of mitzvah. In the strictest sense of the word, a mitzvah is good deed done in obedience to the Divine, like the 10 Commandments or the 613 Mosaic commands found in the Torah. But I learned, from rabbis Heidi Barron and Howard Voss-Altman, how Jewish people sometimes use the word to describe any good deed, particularly one that does not include any expectation of reciprocation. In the context of you as a social worker for the elderly, both the strict and broad definitions of “mitzvah” apply. The commandment to honor one’s father and mother can be interpreted as a holy calling to regard, respect and care for all elders. In Psalm 71, an ancient man sings to his Creator, “Do not reject me now that I am old; do not abandon me now that I am feeble.” That verse has been on my mind lately and not just because I hope to cross-stitch it for you, as a graduation gift for when you receive your MSW this summer. At age almost-62, I’m part of the demographic cohort of people whom you will soon serve. But our society seems reluctant to recognize seniors as a vulnerable population. Mostly, that’s a good thing. Many people in their 60s, 70s, 80s, even 90s live active, independent, healthful lives and should be allowed to work, drive and exist free of age discrimination. But this year, mainly because of my cancer diagnosis, I’ve come to understand what it means to be a frail elder — to need the care, and sometimes the guidance, of younger adults trained to see to my well being. It gives me joy and peace to know people like you will be among my cohort’s caregivers. I hope you choose, and are chosen by, an agency that shares your values and places the true needs of emeritus people ahead of financial profit. And I pray that, as you earn your living in a “helping profession,” you do not neglect your own needs — practical and spiritual.
