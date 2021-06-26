GALENA, Ill. -- Three Illinois high school graduates who will go on to areas of study in the arts recently were awarded scholarships from the Galena Cultural Arts Alliance.
- Hannah Birkholz, a Galena High School graduate, will attend Wesleyan University, with majors in honors humanities and visual communication design.
- Jonathan Havens, an East Dubuque High School graduate, will attend the University of Northwestern in St. Paul, Minn., with a double major in theater and media production.
- Kaitlin Kilgore, a graduate of River Ridge High School, will attend Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design with a major in illustration and a minor in communication design.