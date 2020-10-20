Dogs versus cats: the perennial debate.
As the weather cools and canine owners are suiting up in layers to trudge outside several times per day with their dogs, cat owners can sit all snug in their homes, grateful that their feline friends take care of business indoors.
This system works great — until your cat stops using that convenient litterbox.
Litterbox problems are one of the more common issues we see in the veterinary clinic. It also is a leading reason why cats are surrendered to animal shelters. What surprises most people is that the root of these issues often are a mix of behavioral and medical concerns.
When cats become stressed, they often will develop inflammation in the urinary bladder. It’s a strange and uniquely feline response to stress. There are many names for this condition, the most common ones you’ll see being Feline Idiopathic Cystitis or Feline Lower Urinary Tract Disease.
Triggers for that stress can be something obviously stressful like a move or a new pet in the household. Or it might be more subtle like moving the furniture around in the living room or a new stray cat walking by the window.
Regardless of the trigger, many cats will develop this bladder inflammation, which can lead to the formation of blood clots, urinary crystals, urinary bladder stones and — in severe cases — the potential of a urinary blockage.
These urinary blockages can be a life-threatening emergency and are most common in male cats due to their anatomy. Symptoms include urinating outside of the litterbox, straining to urinate, urinating frequent small amounts and vocalizing while in the litterbox.
Many cat owners assume these symptoms are a urinary tract infection. It very well could be, but more often, this bladder inflammation and its symptoms do not have a bacterial causel. So antibiotics alone won’t help. If any of these symptoms are noted, it is important to contact your veterinarian right away.
As with many things, prevention is the best strategy. There are many things you can do right now to help reduce the likelihood of your cats having litterbox issues. Many of these tips are related to the boxes but you also need to “catify” your environment to make it fun, safe and stimulating, which will help reduce their stress and increase their physical and mental health.
Have at least one more litterbox than you have cats. This means that you need at least four litterboxes if you have three cats and so on. Even more would be better!
Location, location, location. Space litterboxes out in several areas throughout the living space, and have at least one available on each floor. Additionally, make sure those boxes are not located next to a water heater, air vent or other appliance that can become active randomly and potentially startle a cat that is using that box.
Use uncovered litterboxes, especially in multi-cat households. While those covers are nicer for us to not have to see or smell the contents, many cats don’t like to go into enclosed spaces. Additionally, if a cat gets ambushed by a housemate when coming out of an enclosed box, they are likely to never use it again.
Make sure litterboxes are large enough. This especially is a problem with overweight or elderly cats with mobility issues. You need to make sure they have enough room to comfortably use the box. Ideally, the box should be at least big enough for your cat to lie down comfortably on their side if they wanted to (which hopefully they do not, but it’s a good rule of thumb).
Clean boxes frequently. Just like we don’t like using a dirty restroom, cats are very clean and don’t want to use a dirty boxes.
Use mild litter. Try to avoid litters that have added perfumes or are very dusty. Remember that cats are much more sensitive to smells, and some can be overwhelming. Many cats also develop strong preferences for types of litter.
Utilize vertical space. It is important to make your living space as cat-friendly as possible.Our cats live in a 3-D world and love having many places to climb, perch and explore. This can help reduce stress, especially in multi-pet households, as it provides areas where your cat can retire and feel safe.
Ask your veterinarian about types of food that fit the lifestyle of your cat. There are some that specifically are made to help with urinary health in those cats prone to urinary issues.
Make sure cats drink enough. Adding a recirculating water fountain can increase your cat’s water consumption, which can help with both bladder and kidney health. Feeding canned food as part of their diet also can help.
Use enriching methods of play and for meals. Try hiding food in different areas around the house so that your cat has to hunt for their meals. Puzzle toys that require your cat to interact with the toy to get the food also can help with boredom and burn calories, both good things to help reduce stress and keep your cat healthy and happy.
Add new pets carefully. The addition of a new dog or cat to the family is one of the more common causes of added stress and an increase in urinary issues. Some cats are just better as solitary pets, while others can take new family members in stride. Make sure introductions are gradual, and that your resident cat has many places to go to get away from any nosey new roommates.
Contact your veterinarian early when issues are noted. Too frequently, we end up seeing cats in the clinic that haven’t been using the litterbox appropriately for several weeks or months. The longer these behaviors go on, the more difficult they can be to address.
Litterboxes — a winning argument in many a dog versus cat discussion.
By keeping up with these litterbox rules, you can continually sin the praises of your easy-keeping feline friends instead of singing the litterbox blues.