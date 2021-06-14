The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will host a free virtual Alzheimer’s educational conference for Iowa residents from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, as part of its 2021 national Educating America tour.
The free conference will allow participants to learn from and ask questions of health, caregiving and legal experts.
Sessions will include “Saving Your Brain,” “Details, Details, Details … Legal Issues Surrounding Aging, Diminished Capacity and Care Planning” and “Becoming an Exceptional Caregiver.”
AFA also will unveil its new, first-of-its-kind, model, dementia-friendly apartment with more than 30 features and modifications designed to improve quality of life for individuals with dementia and increase calmness and safety. Virtual tours will be available.
For more information or to register, visit www.alzfdn.org/tour. Those who cannot participate in the virtual conference or have immediate questions about Alzheimer’s disease can connect with licensed social workers seven days per week by calling 866-232-8484 or web chatting at www.alzfdn.org by clicking the blue and white chat icon in the right-hand corner of the page.