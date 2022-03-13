Have you heard of the Bridge to Reading Picture Book Award? It is given to one great picture book each year, and the winner is decided by the votes of young children all around Iowa.
To participate, all you need to do is read through the 10 librarian-nominated titles and then vote on the ones you and your child enjoyed the most.
Read on to learn more about a few of the 2022 nominees.
“Hey, Who Made This Mess?” by Primo Gallanosa (G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers, 2020)
This lighthearted romp leads readers through the zoo and along a winding path of chaos and bright purple paw prints. Together, the zoo keeper and the animals wonder who in the world could have made such a mess.
Fun, cartoonish illustrations show readers the monster the animals imagine might be responsible for the mess. Maybe the monster was sleepy and that’s why it ruined Elephant’s haystack? Or maybe the monster was thirsty and that’s why it drank all of Lion’s water?
As the animals think of a scarier and scarier version of this monster, they eventually finally find an animal who saw it all happen. Check this exciting title out to discover what unexpected foe caused all this mess.
“The Bear in My Family,” by Maya Tatsukawa (Dial Books, 2020)
This picture book introduces readers to a little boy who cannot convince his parents that there is a bear in the family.
The bear is loud, messy, hungry and too strong for their own good. Living with a bear is not fun, especially when the bear steals your food, bosses you around and gets treated like a regular member of the family by your parents.
But when the little boy gets into some trouble with the big kids at the park, he starts to wonder if having a bear in the family might not be so bad after all. In fact, it might not be a bad idea to try being a bear himself.
“Don’t Hug Doug (He Doesn’t Like It),” by Carrie Finison & Daniel Wiseman (G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers, 2021)
This picture book lets readers know that it is okay to hug a pug, a bug and a slug but it is NOT okay to hug Doug. He just does not like them.
This playful story goes through all of the many other ways we can greet people and show affection that are not hugs — fist bumps, smiles and, Doug’s favorite, high fives.
The colorful illustrations bring the characters to life, and the story overall offers a gentle and age-appropriate introduction to consent. Because do you know the best way to find out if you can hug someone? Just ask! It’s as simple as that.
If you have a young reader in your life, try to pick up these and the rest of this year’s Bridge to Reading nominees so you can decide together which one makes the best read-aloud.
Votes are due at the end of April, so you still have plenty of time to read through the 10 nominees with your littles ones and cast your votes for your favorites.
Remember, all you have to do to participate is read the nominees and then visit www.bridgetoreading.com to submit an electronic ballot. Easy peasy!