by Eugenia Last
If your birthday is today: You must reset your game plan to fit your current needs. Taking the time to assess matters will help you create a direct line to what you want to achieve. Stop paving the way for others. Strive for happiness.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Come up with a plan to pursue what's meaningful to you. Doing something that makes you feel good and helps others will lift your spirits and give you an incentive to broaden your horizons.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Keep your thoughts to yourself. It's OK to reach out and help others make changes, but it doesn't mean you have to copy their actions. Think for yourself and do your own thing.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Stick to what and who you know. Don't trust or take chances on someone or something untested. Risk will not pay off. Aim for stability, and you will ease stress and make sound decisions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Someone in authority will scoff at your ideas or how you handle matters. Don't make a spontaneous move that can cost you. Preparation is mandatory if you want to reach your goal.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Use your knowledge to your benefit. Play your cards strategically, and you will outmaneuver anyone competing with you. Dedicate more time to deciding if you are ready to take on more challenges.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Look over matters concerning your health, finances or contracts. Make sure everything is updated and that you haven't overlooked something that might come back to haunt you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You'll be drawn to like-minded people and attract negativity from those who don't see things your way. Don't hesitate when it's time to make a decision.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A little extra effort will influence others. Step outside your comfort zone if it will ensure you get others to acknowledge how capable you are.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Liberate yourself from the past and embrace what excites you. Find ways to overcome any negative aspect in your life and throw yourself wholeheartedly into what matters most to you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Touch base with old friends or relatives to see what they have to say. The information you collect will spark your imagination and help you find an exciting way to use your skills.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Put your head down and point yourself in a direction that shows promise. Work hard, be dedicated and refuse to let anyone sidetrack you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Put more thought into what you want to pursue. Making a lateral move may be less stressful, but it will only satisfy you momentarily. Look ahead and consider your long-term plans.
Jan. 31