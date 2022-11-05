Editor’s note: This is the 17th of an ongoing series that highlights the stained-glass art collections of tri-state worship spaces. Look for the next installment the first Saturday of December.
The first thing one notices when walking into the expansive sanctuary at St. John’s Episcopal Church is the variety of designs, colors and styles of the stained glass.
With almost 40 windows gracing the space, there is a lot to look at, including five windows from the famed Louis Comfort Tiffany Studio, several from stained-glass artist John La Farge and windows from London-based studio Heaton, Butler and Bayne, whose clients included England’s royal family.
Founded in 1845 by Bishop Jackson Kemper, the church is celebrating its 175th anniversary this year. Technically, the church is 177 years old, but because of the pandemic, the celebration was delayed by a few years. The church is planning events this weekend to mark the occasion.
“Bishop Kemper founded churches all over the Midwest,” said the Rev. Dr. Kevin Goodrich, St. John’s pastor. “I think the reason, in part, that St. John’s still exists is obviously the faith and commitment of the people, but also university towns tend to have an Episcopal church. There seems to be something about Episcopal tradition that connects with that.”
Soaring above the windows is the curved ceiling, painted blue with large wooden trusses criss-crossing from one side to the other. It isn’t hard to imagine the bottom of a boat.
“There is symbolism there,” said Susan Forshey, St. John’s assistant pastor. “In the Anglican tradition, many ceilings of churches are designed to look like the bottom of a boat, because this is Noah’s Ark. The church is Noah’s Ark, taking us through the waters of baptism to salvation. And the blue is both the celestial blue of heaven and the blue of the water.”
While the ceiling symbolism is common in Episcopal churches, there are at least a few windows in St. John’s that are very unusual.
One, dedicated to William Peabody by his widow, Hattie Barr Peabody, was installed in October 1910. Titled “Charity” by the Tiffany artists, it depicts a mother embracing her children, who are kissing. The pink and lavender colors also are unusual for religious stained glass.
“Notice that the children are being encouraged to kiss,” said Bud Geyer, a St. John’s vestry member. “That’s not necessarily a Christian symbol. Research has told us that apparently these kinds of windows were common in private homes, but not something you would normally find in a church.”
David Vanderah, a retired librarian and congregation member who has a special interest in St. John’s history, said it wasn’t unusual for churches to commission high-end studios like Tiffany and La Farge for stained-glass pieces.
“A lot of times it was prominent members of the church who were able to make those connections,” he said. “Someone like William Peabody. He was a very prominent member when he died. He left his mansion to the church, and for many years, it was the parish house.”
Other unusual windows found at St. John’s include the pelican window on the south wall and the Eye of God, found in the clerestory. Both windows came from the studio of Heaton, Butler and Bayne.
The pelican, often believed to pierce its breast with its beak to feed its young, became a symbol of Christ’s sacrifice for man. The symbol has become more obscure in the past century, perhaps because the story is a myth — the blood on a pelican’s breast is that of fish that the pelican has macerated in its mouth to feed its chicks.
Another unusual window is one of St. Cecelia against a backdrop of white lattice, entwined flowers and sunset colors.
The monochromatic gray windows that exist in some places tell a story of a congregation with a lot of ambition to bring stained glass into the building.
“Originally, all the windows were gray,” Goodrich said. “They were cheap, and they just thought, ‘We’ll replace them later.’ In retrospect, there is some historical interest and value in them, but at the time, they were just placeholders. Shalom Spirituality Center has the same kinds of windows. We don’t know where they came from, but they were likely from a local source.”
In addition to the unusual pink window, the church’s Tiffany windows include “Christ the Good Shepherd” and three Archangel windows. Only “Charity” and “Christ the Good Shepherd” were signed by the Tiffany Studio.
The Saint windows above the altar — St. Mark, St. Paul, St. John the Baptist, St. Peter, St. Timothy and St. James — are from John La Farge, a contemporary and rival of Tiffany. The church wasn’t aware that the windows were La Farge until fairly recently.
“It was a number of years ago,” Geyer said. “But a guy came in and said ‘Those are La Farge windows. They’re more valuable than Tiffany.’”
La Farge was the big name in stained glass in the mid-19th century when Tiffany was working in his father’s jewelry store. He was an innovator of color and design in stained glass, and he experimented with superimposing, layering and welding opalescent glass.
La Farge filed a patent for his techniques in 1879. Tiffany applied for a similar patent eight months later. La Farge threatened to sue for patent infringement, but no record of a lawsuit exists.
At the highest point of the ceiling, there is a row of green and red stained glass on one side of the sanctuary.
“During Advent, those circles will reflect green and red wreaths on the opposite side of the sanctuary,” Forshey said. “Those windows are perfectly aligned with the sun during that time of the year. But only for that short period of time do we see that effect. You have to be here at just the right time of the day.”
