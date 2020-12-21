If your birthday is today: Refuse to let uncertainty or what others do limit your freedom or stop you from following your heart. Avoid people who try to manipulate you or try to interfere with your plans. Focus on health and personal goals.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Someone you live or work with will offer false information. Verify what's expected of you before you jump into action. Make changes that suit you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A creative outlet will help you relax. A change of plans will turn out to be better than anticipated. Head in the direction that makes your life easier.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Take your time, think matters through and avoid making a premature move. Use your intelligence, connections and skills to help you make better decisions. Push back if someone pressures you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Leave nothing to chance. How you handle your responsibilities will affect your reputation. Make a point to align yourself with people who share your motives, ethics and beliefs.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't make a fuss. Embrace change, and turn it into a golden opportunity. A move will turn into a positive learning experience. Act responsibly, do your part and finish what you start. Romance is on the rise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A change can be confusing. Be clear about what you are doing to avoid a misunderstanding. Joint ventures handled with diplomacy will turn out well. Don't offer to pay for someone's mistake.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Refuse to let anyone dictate what you can do. Use your attributes wisely, and strive for perfection. Channel your energy into new beginnings and opportunities that improve your life.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Don't let anger or emotions take control. Embrace change, and you'll discover something you are good at and enjoy doing. Keep passwords to yourself.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Look at your options, take care of responsibilities and leave no room for error. Don't let a change someone makes upset you. Concentrate on your goal, and strive for positive results.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Make adjustments at home that will help keep the peace. Be mindful of others, and look for a pursuit you can enjoy with a loved one. Offer suggestions that will help solve financial issues
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Delve into something that needs to be revised, and make the necessary adjustments. Engage in talks that will help you overcome any uncertainty. Stubbornness will not solve problems.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Do what's best for you. Don't feel obligated to agree to something. Uncertainty is proof enough that it isn't time to make a move. Assess your situation, use your imagination and look for solutions.
December 21