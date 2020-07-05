The following is a sample of major events in larger venues within driving distance of the tri-state area. For most, you can visit www.ticketmaster.com for tickets. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, check venues for postponed or canceled events.
Cedar Rapids
U.S. Cellular Center (319-398-5211, uscellularcenter.com)
Justin Moore, Tracy Lawrence and Lainey Wilson, 7 p.m. Dec. 2. $39.50.
Iowa City
The Englert (319-688-2653, www.englert.org)
Peter Yarrow, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10. $36.50-$56.50.
Taj Mahal Quartet, 7 p.m. Sept. 20. $45-$65.
Jayhawks, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12. $15-$33.50.
Madison
Barrymore Theatre (608-241-8633, www.barrymorelive.com)
Gaelic Storm, 8 p.m. Aug. 30. $25 advance, $30 day of show.
Robert Cray Band, 8 p.m. Sept. 4. $35 advance, $40 day of show.
Delbert McClinton, 8 p.m. Sept. 26. $35, $40 day of show.
Steeldrivers, 8 p.m. Oct. 2. $30 advance, $35 day of show.
David Bromberg Quintet, 7 p.m. Oct. 15. $29.50, $39.50, $54.50.
Tommy Emmanuel, CGP with Joe Robinson, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14. $25, $35, $55.
Quad Cities
Adler Theater (563-326-8500, www.adlertheatre.com/events)
Postmodern Jukebox, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23. Use tickets from original date.
Tenacious D, 8 p.m. Sept. 25. $65, $79.50.
Kansas, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27. $45, $55, $75, $125.
Gordon Lightfoot, 8 p.m. Oct. 5. Use tickets from original date.
Alice Cooper, 8 p.m. Nov. 14. $49.50, $59.50, $75.
Dwight Yoakam, 7:30 p.m. June 17. $49, $69, $99, $128.
TaxSlayer Center (309-764-2000, www.taxslayercenter.com)
TobyMac, 7 p.m. Aug. 7. $22.75, $32.75, $42.75, $72.75, $92.75.
Kane Brown, 7 p.m. Sept. 11. $35, $45, $55, $60.
Michael Buble, 8 p.m. Feb. 20. $68.50, $88.50, $143.
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, 8 p.m. June 18, 2021. $41.75, $62.75, $83.75, $136.25.
Matchbox Twenty, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18. $35, $47, $63, $85.
Wisconsin Dells
Crystal Grand Music Theatre (877-987-6487, www.crystalgrand.com)
Beach Boys, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14, $25.95-$155.
Little River Band, 8 p.m. Aug. 21. $39.95.
Molly Hatchet, 8 p.m. Aug. 22. $19.95-$49.95.
Jerrod Niemann, 8 p.m. Aug. 28. $29.95-$39.95.
Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses, 8 p.m. Sept. 11, $16.95-$151.
Hinder, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19. $15.95-$150.
Rick Springfield, 8 p.m. Sept. 26. $19.95-$150.
Martina McBride, 7 p.m. Oct. 2. $49.95, $59.95.
Home Free, 8 p.m. Oct. 17. $19.95, $29.95, $39.95.
Gary Allan, 8 p.m. Oct. 31. $19.95-$59.95.
Gin Blossoms, 8 p.m. Nov. 7. $19.95-$169.
Oak Ridge Boys, 3 p.m. Nov. 14. $19.95-$45.95.
Others
• Chicago Allstate Arena
(847-635-6601), www.allstatearena.com
• Chicago Theatre
(312-462-6300), www.thechicagotheatre.com
• Chicago House of Blues
(312-923-2000), www.houseofblues.com
• Chicago Akoo Theatre at Rosemont (Rosemont Theatre)
(847-671-5100), www.rosemonttheatre.com
• Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena
(515-564-8000), www.iowaeventscenter.com