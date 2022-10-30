If your birthday is today: Act responsibly this year, regardless of what others do or say. By being a leader, not a follower, you will find it easier to control the outcome. Don’t be afraid to veer off in a direction that fascinates you; you’ll have no regrets. Follow through on your decisions, and satisfaction and rewards will follow.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Refuse to let anyone stand between you and what you want to pursue. Don’t share your plans until you have everything in place and are ready. Keep your assets and liabilities hidden.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): A realistic outlook will spare you from being taken advantage of by someone. Don’t let anger set in. Ask questions, offer what’s feasible and go about your business.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change will turn out better than anticipated. Don’t fuss over things that aren’t important. Put your trust in yourself and what you have to offer. Improve your surroundings.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Leave nothing to chance or in someone else’s hands. A serious attitude will help you get things done to your specifications. Problems with a friend, relative or neighbor are best handled with care.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Your imagination will help you recognize what you want to pursue. Get in touch with people who can help you live your dream. Don’t let anger or frustration cause you to give up.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Share your accomplishments. It’s up to you to go after what you deserve. Emotions will play a factor in the outcome of a situation. Protect your reputation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll be in the clear and heading toward the finish line if you are passionate and determined to reach your goal. Express your beliefs and reach out to organizations that offer truth and facts.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Trust yourself. Someone will take credit for your ideas if you don’t speak up and step in to defend your territory. Use your clout and honesty to outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): By participating in something that fascinates you, you’ll gain valuable input. Your imagination will encourage others to contribute to your concepts and plans.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Spend time waiting for others to make the first move and contemplating how to respond, then maneuver yourself to victory. Discipline and hard work are the best ways to get things done.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Use whatever leverage you have to get others to pitch in and help you finish what you start. Travel, mix business with pleasure and make a change that will improve your life. Trust your instincts.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Observe what’s happening around you before choosing a direction in which to move. Clear a passageway to ensure you reach your destination on time. Refuse to let an emotional incident instigate a feud.
