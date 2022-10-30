If your birthday is today: Act responsibly this year, regardless of what others do or say. By being a leader, not a follower, you will find it easier to control the outcome. Don’t be afraid to veer off in a direction that fascinates you; you’ll have no regrets. Follow through on your decisions, and satisfaction and rewards will follow.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Refuse to let anyone stand between you and what you want to pursue. Don’t share your plans until you have everything in place and are ready. Keep your assets and liabilities hidden.

