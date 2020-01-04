If your birthday is today: Uncertainty will be the enemy. You'll have plenty of options, but if you can't make up your mind, you will be left out. Get off the fence and get on with your life. Don't make irrational choices; do your research swiftly and show precision in everything you do.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Avoid getting into an emotional debate or letting anyone put pressure on you to do something you don't want to do. Focus on personal maintenance, not on taking care of others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Take a moment to yourself. Map out what personal achievement you want to make this year. Let a loved one know how much you care. Romance is encouraged.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Head in the direction that shows the least resistance. Having a clear passage will make your life easier and more enjoyable. Keep life simple and create fond memories with the people you love.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Put your energy to good use. If you don't plan an action-packed day, you are likely to stew and fret over something you cannot change. Don't make a fuss, when you can make peace.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Follow through on your words. Changes you make at home will have a favorable effect on the way your year progresses. Hard work will pay off.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Spend more time on personal matters that will improve your appearance, attitude and future. Look at the facts and make a wise choice.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) If you are open and accommodating, you will get what you want in the end. If you make a fuss, you'll aggravate whatever situation you face and end up in a stalemate.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Take more time to rest, go over your options and consider what's best for you. Change needs to be made for the right reasons, not because you are bored.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Change begins with you. Don't sit back, when you should be going full throttle. Set your plans in motion and extend an invitation to people you think might have something to contribute.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't overdo, overanalyze or overspend. If you streamline your affairs, you will be able to better handle your overhead. Now is not the time to be frivolous or impulsive.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) How you broach sensitive issues will make a difference. An innovative approach will bring results. A change in direction will open a path to a new and exciting adventure.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't let someone make decisions for you or push you in a direction that you aren't sure you want to go in. Stick to what works best for you.
