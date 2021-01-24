The Midwest is famous for many things, but few can compare to a pristine blanket of frost and snow on a cold winter’s morn.
It’s one of those things that enthusiasts of hygge — a Danish/Norwegian word that means “a quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being,” according to the Oxford Dictionaries — should cherish about this part of the country.
It also happens to be a prime time for photography displaying the wonders of crystalline-form water as it clings to the last blades of grass to survive the deep chill.
Telegraph Herald Photo Editor Dave Kettering has been out capturing these moments of sparkling beauty in the tri-states.