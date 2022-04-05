The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place April 20-24. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “Origami in the Garden.”
Genre: Feature-length documentary.
Country: USA.
Run time: 84 minutes.
Director: Barbara Bentree.
Writer: Barbara Bentree.
Producers: Barbara Bentree and John Rangel.
Online: www.origami
Synopsis: New Mexico artist Kevin Box always has known exactly what he intends to do with his life: “I want to have a conversation with people now and hundreds of years in the future.”
This documentary explores Box’s unique signature style: “Unfolding” origami and casting the beautiful patterns into museum quality pieces. Box has worked with the “rock stars” of the origami world, collaborating with them to recreate their tiny paper designs into massive sculptures as tall as 25 feet.
The result is a sculpture garden near Box’s studio in Cerillos, N.M. In addition, he has created a traveling exhibition with his wife and fellow artist, Jennifer. The sculptures capture this ancient paper art form in larger-than-life metal sculptures without losing any of its delicate and transformative nature.
This uplifting and positive film will leave the audience feeling inspired about what is possible — even with just a simple piece of paper.
Behind the scenes: Director/writer/producer Barbara Bentree agrees that there are important and gut-wrenching stories that need to be told through the documentary art form, but “Origami in the Garden” isn’t one of them.
“Our documentary is light and fun and leaves the audience feeling inspired,” she said. “The beauty of the artwork and the spiritual transformation revealed will cause audience members to think about decisions they may be making, or have made, and what they can create with a simple piece of paper.”
The traveling exhibition has been viewed by more than 2 million people, and is set to open in May at the Atlanta (Ga.) Botanical Garden and The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester, Va.
Bentree said the audience will learn a lot about what goes on behind the scenes of creating such a large-scale exhibition.
“They’ll learn how hard it is to design, finance and produce (art),” she said. “How necessary it is for an artist to have partnership and collaboration in order to make a huge impact, and how important it is for an artist to have a crystal clear vision, and the courage to stick with it.”
But she also believes the film will make the audience reflect on a personal level.
“Think about the concept of karma, and how it may affect our individual lives,” she said. “Is it possible things don’t necessarily happen by coincidence?”
“Origami in the Garden” has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature at this year’s festival.