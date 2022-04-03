what's it worth on eBay? Televisions have come a long way

The first electronic television was invented in 1927, and the initial image ever transmitted by television was a simple single line.
The original televisions used a technology called a Cathode Ray Tube (CRT). The process used vacuum tubes with the release of electrons causing the phosphor on the inside of the tube to glow and produce images on the screen.
The world’s first television stations started appearing in America in the late 1920s. The first mechanical TV station was called W3XK and was created by Charles Francis Jenkins. It aired its first broadcast on July 2, 1928. Another early station, WRGB, is the world’s only continuously operating station since 1926.
TVs became the center point of our living rooms starting in 1940s. By the end of 1952, 20 million households in America had a television, a rise of 33% over the prior year.
The idea of gathering around a single TV has been long forgotten. In 2020, the average American household had 2.5 televisions. It costs around $25 to dispose of most old CRT TVs. The television pictured here is a working 1980s Gold Star made in Korea.
It sold for $109.35 and will be used as a gaming TV for vintage software.
